Word of the Day: Floccinaucinihilipilification — meaning, pronunciation and usage popularised by Shashi Tharoor

Today’s word, floccinaucinihilipilification, is a noun describing the habit or act of considering something worthless. The unusual term gained wider attention in 2021 when Congress leader Shashi Tharoor—known for his fondness for rarely used and difficult-to-pronounce English words—engaged in friendly banter with then TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao over the complex names of Covid-19 medicines.

The Oxford English Dictionary describes floccinaucinihilipilification as “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless”.

“On a lighter note, any idea who comes up with these unpronounceable names for meds? – Posaconazole – Cresemba – Tocilzumab – Remdesivir – Liposomal Amphoterecin – Flavipiravir – Molnupiravir – Baricitinib. And the list goes on…,” he said on May 21, 2021.

Origin of the word Floccinaucinihilipilification emerged in 18th-century England and is believed to have been coined by schoolboys at Eton College. The word is a playful blend of several Latin terms—flocci, nauci, nihili, and pili—all conveying the sense of “of little or no value”. The combined form literally refers to the act of judging something as insignificant. Its early usage was largely humorous and intellectual, reflecting the linguistic creativity of scholars who enjoyed forming long, elaborate words with precise meanings.

At its core, floccinaucinihilipilification is a noun describing the habit or act of considering something worthless or insignificant. In everyday usage, it serves as a sophisticated way to express dismissal, belittlement, or undervaluation. Compared with simpler terms such as “trivialising” or “disregarding,” the word carries a touch of scholarly wit along with linguistic elegance.

How to Pronounce It Pronunciation: flok-sih-now-sih-nih-hil-ih-pil-ih-fi-KAY-shun

Break it into chunks: floc-ci-nau-ci-nih-ili-pili-fi-cation

Stress the KAY near the conclusion

Say it slowly at first, then gradually speed up

How to Use Floccinaucinihilipilification Because of its length and rarity, floccinaucinihilipilification is generally used in formal, literary, or humorous contexts. It can describe opinions, analyses, or judgements in which something is regarded as unworthy of attention. Writers and speakers often employ the word playfully to emphasise either the absurdity of undervaluing something or their own command of language.

How to Use floccinaucinihilipilification in a Sentence “The editor’s floccinaucinihilipilification of the young author’s debut novel astonished many, though it brought a lively debate.”

“Her tendency toward floccinaucinihilipilification made even minor accomplishments seem to be unremarkable in her eyes.”

“Critics accused the review of floccinaucinihilipilification, dismissing decades of research as trivial without significant consideration.”

Synonyms and antonyms Synonyms: Belittlement, disdain, devaluation, trivialisation, contempt