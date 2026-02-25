Word of the Day: ‘Moratorium’; meaning, origin, pronunciation & usage examples

Today’s word, Moratorium, is a noun that describes a temporary suspension of an activity or legal obligation. It is widely used in finance, law, public policy and corporate regulation.

What does Moratorium mean? The moratorium meaning refers to an officially-authorised pause or delay in enforcing a law, payment or activity. In simple terms, the moratorium definition describes a temporary stop, not a permanent cancellation. In modern English, it is commonly used in banking, governance, and crisis management.

You may have heard of it during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the RBI allowed a moratorium for EMIs and loans due to the economic crisis.

Moratorium Pronunciation and Phonetics

• Phonetic Spelling: mor-uh-TOR-ee-um

• IPA Notation: /ˌmɒrəˈtɔːriəm/

Origin and Etymology of Moratorium The word comes from Late Latin moratorius, meaning “tending to delay”. It is derived from morari, which means “to delay.” It entered the English language in the late 19th century.

Initially, it was used mainly in legal and financial contexts to describe a delay in debt payments. Over time, its usage expanded to public policy, such as environmental or construction moratoriums.

According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, the term gained wider popularity during economic crises when governments announced temporary relief measures.

How to Use Moratorium in a Sentence Usage in Different Contexts

• News & Politics: “The government announced a moratorium on new mining licences.”

• Finance: “The bank granted a six-month moratorium on loan repayments.”

• Business: “The company requested a moratorium while restructuring its debts.”

Synonyms and Antonyms for Moratorium

If you are looking for moratorium synonyms, consider the following:

Synonyms:

• Suspension

• Postponement

• Freeze

• Delay

The opposite of moratorium would indicate continuation or enforcement:

Antonyms:

• Enforcement

• Continuation

• Resumption

• Implementation

Why Moratorium is Relevant in 2026 In 2026, the word "moratorium" frequently appears in discussions about student loans, farm debt, and climate policies. Governments and banks continue to use temporary repayment pauses during economic stress.

