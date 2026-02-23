Subscribe

Word of the day: Perspicacity — meaning, origin, pronunciation & usage examples

Mint’s Word of the Day is perspicacity. Perspicacity is the ability to see beyond the obvious, to notice, understand, and judge things quickly and accurately.

Written By Kanishka Singharia
Published23 Feb 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image. (istock)
AI Quick Read

Language has an incredible ability to encapsulate human attributes in a single word. Among them is a word ‘perspicacity’ which stands as an example for such linguistic decoding of human attributes as a term that refers to sharp, keen and insightful understanding and insight.

It is not a word used in everyday conversation, yet it carries a depth and sophistication that is an excellent addition to one’s vocabulary. Perspicacity is a word that describes an admirable and rarely found quality, whether it be in literature, a professional environment, or an individual’s growth.

Mint’s Word of the Day is perspicacity – a word that denotes a heightened acuity in observation as well as deep understanding, attributes that are rising in demand in a rapidly changing movement of information. Perspicacity is the ability to see beyond the obvious, to notice, understand, and judge things quickly and accurately.

Perspicacity Pronunciation and Phonetics

Phonetic Spelling: per-spi-KASS-i-tee

IPA Notation: /ˌpɜːrspɪˈkæsɪti/; Stress on the last part of the word (“KASS”).

Origin and Etymology of Perspicacity

The word perspicacity literally means “sharp-sightedness”, or “discernment”, with the Latin word perspicacitas being derived from the word perspicere, which translates as “to see through”, or “look clearly”. The word began to be used in English in the 17th century, retaining its relation to clarity of intellect and perceptive prudence.

How to Use Perspicacity in a Sentence

Usage in Different Contexts

News & Politics: “The commentator’s perspicacity helped explain the shifting voter trends. Literature: “Her perspicacity brought to light emotional subtleties inside the story”. Business: “Successful investors rely on perspicacity to spot new market opportunities.” The scholar’s perspicacity added value to the rigor of the research analysis.

Synonyms and Antonyms for Perspicacity

Synonyms: Intellect, sensitivity, intelligence, power, astuteness, sense, acumen, acuity, understanding, brilliance, insight, percipience, comprehension, clear-sightedness, wisdom, keenness.

Antonyms: Density, obtuseness, dullness, idiocy, stupidity, folly, imbecility, foolishness, irrationality, silliness, unreasonableness, mindlessness

Why Perspicacity is Relevant in 2026

In 2026, with the prevalence of AI generation and short attention spans of digital news cycles in public discourse, perspicacity is a key skill. Professional as well as readers and policymakers require sharp judgment to discern reliable information from misinformation and make sense of complex developments around the world.

