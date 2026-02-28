Word of the Day: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious— meaning, pronunciation and usage

Few words in English capture as much joy and curiosity as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Long, playful and musical in sound, the word is widely recognised even by people who find it difficult to spell or pronounce. Over the decades, it has become more than just a novelty term, standing as a symbol of creativity in language.

The word is most famously linked to the 1964 musical film Mary Poppins, which featured a lively song and dance built around the term. However, similar playful forms of the word appeared earlier, in the 1930s and 1940s, in songs and experimental language use.

Unlike many long English words, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious does not come from classical Latin or Greek roots. Instead, it was created through imagination, with the aim of sounding grand, expressive and fun.

What does the word mean?

Despite its impressive length, the meaning is simple. The word is commonly used to describe something extremely good, wonderful or delightful.

It is often used when ordinary positive words such as “great” or “amazing” do not feel strong enough. In this way, the term acts as an exaggerated expression of happiness or excitement.

How is it pronounced? At first glance, the pronunciation may look difficult, but the word follows a steady rhythm:

soo-per-kal-uh-fraj-uh-lis-tik-ek-spee-al-uh-doh-shus

Breaking the word into syllables makes it easier to say and often turns the pronunciation into an enjoyable exercise.

What are its synonyms and antonyms?

Because the word is playful rather than precise, its synonyms are broad and conceptual. Common alternatives include fantastic, marvellous, splendid, extraordinary, and wonderful.

Antonyms would include negative terms such as terrible, awful, dreadful, or disappointing.

How is the word used today? The word continues to appear in light-hearted conversation and writing. For example:

Children might describe a holiday as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Someone may use it to describe a joyful moment or an exciting performance.