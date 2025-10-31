Subscribe

Word of the Year 2025: Dictionary.com picks viral phrase ‘6-7’ as winner, sparks meme fest

Dictionary.com has chosen “6-7” — a viral Gen Z phrase with no clear meaning — as its Word of the Year 2025. 

Anjali Thakur
Published31 Oct 2025, 08:11 AM IST
This illustration image shows 67, crowned word of the year by Dictionary.com, displayed on a smartphone screen in Los Angeles on October 30, 2025. A double-digit combination set the social media sphere ablaze among teens in 2025, leaving parents and teachers befuddled -- and now it has officially been crowned Dictionary.com's 'Word of the Year': 67. But even the organization that unveiled the winning word -- pronounced six-seven and never sixty-seven -- admitted it was not exactly sure about its meaning. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)
Dictionary.com’s 2025 word of the year isn’t technically a word. It’s “6-7” — a viral phrase that teenagers can’t stop repeating and adults can’t seem to make sense of.

The expression, which exploded across social media over the summer, is more of an inside joke than a term with a fixed meaning. Even Dictionary.com admitted it’s still puzzled. “Don’t worry, because we’re all still trying to figure out exactly what it means,” the platform said in its announcement this week.

The trend traces back to rapper Skrilla’s 2024 track Doot Doot (6-7), which began appearing in TikTok videos featuring basketball players — notably the NBA’s LaMelo Ball, who stands 6-foot-7. Its popularity skyrocketed after a viral clip of a boy, now dubbed “The 6-7 Kid,” shouting the phrase while another juggled his hands.

Since then, “6-7” has taken over social media feeds, sparking a full-blown meme fest. From parody edits and Halloween costume ideas to teachers joking about classroom bans, the phrase has evolved into a symbol of Gen Z humour and internet absurdity.

Its meaning, however, remains elusive. Some interpret it as “so-so” when paired with the juggling hands gesture, while others use it purely to confuse parents and teachers. Merriam-Webster describes it as “a nonsensical expression used especially by teens and tweens.”

Dictionary.com called it “meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical — in other words, it has all the hallmarks of brainrot.” Yet, it noted, the phrase holds cultural value because it connects those who use it.

Parents, educators, and influencers have posted their own videos trying to explain the phenomenon — or stop it. The term has even found its way into sports celebrations, including the NFL.

Dictionary.com said its annual pick reflects the language shaping everyday conversation. Searches for “6-7” have surged nearly sixfold since June. “The Word of the Year isn’t just about popular usage,” the site said. “It reveals the stories we tell about ourselves — and how we’ve changed.”

Internet reacts

The word of the year sparked a meme fest online. A user wrote on X, “It's not even a word! Its 2 numbers!”

Another user asked, “Did AI come up with that?!”

“I still don’t know what 67 is and i refuse to google it. do not reply to me with the answer either, i want to die not knowing,” the third user wrote.

