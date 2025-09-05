Subscribe

Wordle today: Struggling with #1539 puzzle? Here are clues, tips and answer

LM US Desk
Updated5 Sep 2025, 05:38 PM IST
Wordle #1539 answers and hints
Wordle #1539 answers and hints

Wordle, the daily word puzzle that has become a global sensation, has left players scratching their heads again. The New York Times puzzle for Thursday, September 5, 2025, is live, and while some found it straightforward, others struggled with its unusual letter pattern.

The puzzle, originally made by software engineer Josh Wardle and sold to the NY Times, still has millions of daily players. Besides the original Wordle, new and different fan-made versions of the word game, such as Quordle, Dordle, and Heardle, have kept the word game playing population engaged as well.

Also Read: Wordle today #1501: Check clues and answer to crack July 29 puzzle

Strategies for playing Wordle

Despite luck being a factor in the game, establishing strategies to improve your chances of winning is the way to go. Using different letters and two or more vowels initially is encouraged, along with consciousness about letter frequency in English. The players must switch letters quickly if they get no hits in the first two rounds. Moreover, it is best to avoid rare letters like Q, J, and Z until later.

World hints for September 5, 2025

Before diving straight into the answer, here are some of the clues to help narrow things down:

No repeated letters: There are no letters that were used twice for the September 5 word.

Vowels: There is only one vowel in the five-letter word.

Driving clue: The word can often be associated in relation to a certain way of allowing a car to do.

Meaning: It can also represent slow and gradual movements, in the case of water or thoughts.

If you are still working on it, think of strategic starter words. Again, experts suggested starting with words that include common vowels like A and E, and good consonants like R, T, and N, CNET reported. STARE, TRAIN, and ADIEU are words often used by more experienced players.

Also Read: Wordle today: Here are the hints and answer for #1533 puzzle

Wordle Answer September 5

If you have not guessed the answer yet, here is today’s solution:

The Wordle answer for September 5 is DRIFT.

The word can describe a slow or steady movement, often without direction, or a style of controlled car driving where vehicles slide sideways.

FAQs

Q1. What is today’s Wordle answer (September 5, 2025)?

Today’s Wordle solution is DRIFT.

Q2. Does today’s Wordle have repeated letters?

No, the word uses five unique letters.

Q3. How many vowels are in today’s Wordle?

There is only one vowel in the word.

Q4. What was yesterday’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle for September 4 (#1538) was BLEND.

Q5. What are the best starter words for Wordle?

Strategic choices include words like STARE, ADIEU, and TRAIN, which use common letters and multiple vowels.

 
 
