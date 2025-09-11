Wordle today: Clues, tips and final answer for September 11 revealed. Here’s how to solve the puzzle quickly

NYT Wordle Today: What began as a small puzzle game by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 has become a global sensation. The New York Times acquired Wordle in 2022, cementing its place in the daily routines of millions.

Each day, Wordle presents players with one five-letter word to guess in six attempts. Correct letters in the right place turn green, correct letters in the wrong place appear yellow, and incorrect ones show in grey. This simple colour-coded system has kept players hooked worldwide. Here is a guide to solving today’s Wordle in minutes.

NYT Wordle Today, September 11: How to improve your game Experts and fans debate the best opening strategy for Wordle. While any five-letter word can work, many players suggest starting with a word that includes several vowels and common consonants. Words like “trace,” “stare,” or “adieu” are favorites because they reveal useful information quickly.

The New York Times’ Wordle editor Tracy Bennett has pointed out that “no word is a bad choice,” but tools like Wordlebot suggest smart openers for those who want to reduce guesswork.

What happened to the Wordle archive? At one time, players could access a full archive of past puzzles online. However, it was removed later at the request of the New York Times. Today, archived puzzles and statistics are available only to NYT Games subscribers.

NYT Wordle Today puzzle: September 11, 2025 NYT Wordle Today (Puzzle #1545) challenged players with a common yet deceptively tricky word. Hints provided throughout the day narrowed it down:

It is a noun, containing two vowels: A and I.

It begins with the letter C.

It has no repeating letters.

The word is also the title of a George Strait song from 1985.

The definition: a piece of furniture for one person to sit on, having a back and usually four legs.

These clues guided players toward the correct solution: CHAIR.