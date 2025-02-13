A woman in Bengaluru was caught using her laptop while driving, following which the police fined her and issued a strong warning for such behaviour, reported Hindustan Times on February 13.

According to the report, the incident came to light after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic North, Bengaluru, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where the woman could be seen balancing her laptop on the steering wheel while navigating the road.

Apart from this, the police also posted a photo of the woman being fined for the violation.

Emphasizing the dangers of multitasking behind the wheel, the DCP Traffic North shared the footage on X and wrote, "Work from home, not from car while driving."

Here's how netizens reacted: One wrote, "Thanks for dealing with this stupid woman endangering lives out there."

A second user wrote, "Why did you blur her face?"

A third wrote, "Who’s fault ? Employee or employer ?"

"Should cancel driving licence," wrote a fourth user.

A fifth user said, "When main roads become parking lots due to unplanned development people have no choice when they are delayed in going to the office."

"why doesn't administration set video/audio verification team allowing public to catch/record/inform such violation? there are lot of illegal activites in govt offices. public can easily record through audio/video devices and inform and authority can justify later and take action," a sixth said.

A seventh user said, "Her company name should be revealed so that other job aspirants should avoid applying there."