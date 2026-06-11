Work from home? Yes, but not from your hometown: Indian company's GPS rule sparks debate

A working professional has triggered debate online after sharing details of their employer's newly introduced work-from-home (WFH) policy, which prevents staff from working from their hometowns and uses GPS-based attendance tracking to monitor their location.

According to the employee, the company recently carried out a major round of layoffs, reducing its workforce from 40 people to just 15. Following the downsizing, the firm also gave up its leased office space on the sixth floor and relocated to a much smaller workspace on the floor below.

Advertisement

Smaller office prompts remote working arrangement Explaining the change, the employee said the new office cannot accommodate the entire team at once, prompting management to roll out a rotational WFH system.

“Since the fifth floor doesn't have enough space for all of us, the company has decided to introduce work from home. We have been allotted only 4 seats on the fifth floor, so the rest of the team will work from home on a rotational basis,” the Reddit user wrote.

“After a few weeks, employees currently working from home will come to the office, while those in the office will shift to remote work.”

GPS attendance limits WFH to Delhi-NCR While the employee initially welcomed the move, believing it would allow them to work from their hometown, they later discovered that remote working would only be permitted within the Delhi-NCR region.

Advertisement

“I was initially happy, thinking I would finally be able to work from my hometown. However, my boss clarified that we can only work from within Delhi-NCR. To ensure this, the attendance will be marked through GPS, where the system will mark the employee present only if he or she is in Delhi NCR,” the worker said.

The employee added that management did not provide an official explanation for the restriction.

“The boss didn't give a reason but I think if an employee is needed urgently in the office, they should be able to reach quickly. I was really disappointed to hear this. Is this what work from home is supposed to mean?”

Social media divided over company's approach The post quickly gained attention online, with some users criticising the policy as excessive, while others argued that similar location-based requirements are common across organisations.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tech Employees Urge Govt To Issue WFH Advisory For IT Sector After PM's Appeal

“This is called slavery, and sadly it's normalised,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “This is crazy man. I didn't know companies could do this to employees.”

Others suggested the arrangement could be temporary. “I am guessing the reason is that the WFH is temporary. The company might be planning to rent a new office and move to a hybrid mode. If they allow people to relocate from the city, many would vacate their houses, those with kids will go to their hometowns and get admissions in schools there.”

A fourth user noted that such policies are not unusual. “That's how it is even in big MNCs. Also, there are many who give silly reasons like power failure and internet failure and are offline. It is probably to avoid all that.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content shared on social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Work from home? Yes, but not from your hometown: Indian company's GPS rule sparks debate