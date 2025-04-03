’Work is important, but health is...’: Bengaluru CEO in ICU after nosebleed, BP shoots up; shares important message

  • CEO of a Bengaluru company, Amit Mishra, requested corporate professionals to take care of their health after facing a near fatal health scare during work.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated3 Apr 2025, 05:22 PM IST
CEO of a Bengaluru company, Amit Mishra, undergoing treatment at a hospital.
CEO of a Bengaluru company, Amit Mishra, undergoing treatment at a hospital. (LinkedIN)

The CEO of a leading Bengaluru-based firm, Amit Mishra, has recently endured a harrowing medical emergency which underscored the critical importance of health. He was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering severe nosebleed and an alarming spike in blood pressure, reaching a dangerous 230.

According to details, shared by Mishra on his LinkedIn profile, doctors were unable to pinpoint the exact cause of his condition despite undergoing multiple tests. Though Mishra is on the path to recovery, he is using his experience as a cautionary tale and requested professionals to prioritise their health.

Also Read | Working Well: Seeking the elusive work-life balance, one step at a time

How Mishra's health deteriorated?

Immersed in work at his laptop on Saturday, Mishra suddenly experienced an intense nosebleed. Initially, he ignored and then the situation escalated within moments, turning his washbasin into a distressing sight of red.

He realised the severity of the situation and immediately sought medical attention. His bleeding persisted despite initial treatment and blood pressure skyrocketed. Soon the doctors admitted him to the ICU after recognising the urgency.

Also Read | Health concerns force startup boards, investors to press for work-life balance

Mishra collapsed again on Sunday morning due to a drastic drop in blood pressure, which left the medical team perplexed. Tests like ECG, cholesterol screening, and angiography failed to reveal any conclusive answers.

Now Mishra has been discharged from hospital, and advised complete bedrest by doctors.

What Mishra said on LinkedIn?

Sharing his ordeal, Mishra wrote on LinkedIn, "Your body doesn’t always give clear warnings. High BP, stress, and health risks can be silent killers. Regular checkups are a must.

He highlighted the dangers of neglecting one’s well-being. He requested the professionals to undergo regular medical check-ups, stress management, and lifestyle changes to prevent sudden health crises. “Work is important, but health is non-negotiable. We often ignore small signs, thinking we’re fine, until we’re not," he asserted in his post.

Also Read | Zepto CEO takes jab at complaint of ‘toxic culture’, says ‘nothing against…’

He also expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and the medical team who supported him through this ordeal. He concluded that without good health, everything else loses its meaning.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsTrends’Work is important, but health is...’: Bengaluru CEO in ICU after nosebleed, BP shoots up; shares important message
MoreLess
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.