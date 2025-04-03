’Work is important, but health is...’: Bengaluru CEO in ICU after nosebleed, BP shoots up; shares important message

The CEO of a leading Bengaluru-based firm, Amit Mishra, has recently endured a harrowing medical emergency which underscored the critical importance of health. He was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering severe nosebleed and an alarming spike in blood pressure, reaching a dangerous 230.

According to details, shared by Mishra on his LinkedIn profile, doctors were unable to pinpoint the exact cause of his condition despite undergoing multiple tests. Though Mishra is on the path to recovery, he is using his experience as a cautionary tale and requested professionals to prioritise their health.

How Mishra's health deteriorated? Immersed in work at his laptop on Saturday, Mishra suddenly experienced an intense nosebleed. Initially, he ignored and then the situation escalated within moments, turning his washbasin into a distressing sight of red.

He realised the severity of the situation and immediately sought medical attention. His bleeding persisted despite initial treatment and blood pressure skyrocketed. Soon the doctors admitted him to the ICU after recognising the urgency.

Mishra collapsed again on Sunday morning due to a drastic drop in blood pressure, which left the medical team perplexed. Tests like ECG, cholesterol screening, and angiography failed to reveal any conclusive answers.

Now Mishra has been discharged from hospital, and advised complete bedrest by doctors.

What Mishra said on LinkedIn? Sharing his ordeal, Mishra wrote on LinkedIn, "Your body doesn’t always give clear warnings. High BP, stress, and health risks can be silent killers. Regular checkups are a must.

He highlighted the dangers of neglecting one’s well-being. He requested the professionals to undergo regular medical check-ups, stress management, and lifestyle changes to prevent sudden health crises. “Work is important, but health is non-negotiable. We often ignore small signs, thinking we’re fine, until we’re not," he asserted in his post.

