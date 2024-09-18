A 26-year-old Chartered Accountant died four months after joining EY Pune. The deceased mother has blamed the toxic work culture of the company for her child's death

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Chartered Accountant (CA) from Kerala, died nearly four months after joining her first job at EY India, a professional services firm, in Pune. The young CA was physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted after being overburdened with excessive workload, alleges her mother. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several industry professionals have raised their voices against Anna Sebastian Perayil's death due to the alleged toxic work culture at EY India. Many also reshared a letter from Anna Sebastian's mother, Anita Augustine, to Rajiv Memani, EY India Chairman.

LiveMint could not independently verify the claims made on social media and has contacted EY, awaiting a response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the letter, Perayil's mother, Anita Augustine, shared her daughter's experience at EY India. She wrote that her daughter was a brilliant student who always stood first in college and school examinations. She had also cleared the CA examination with distinction. However, Anna started experiencing “anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress soon after joining the company," read the letter.

Augustine also explained how she witnessed her daughter suffering from the extreme workload and how she sincerely tried to match the unreasonable expectations of her seniors. The letter also mentioned that Anna started suffering from chest pain, which doctors identified as the result of her hectic schedule.

To excel at work, Annie tried her best to manage her work by sleeping late at night and working tirelessly for hours. She even managed to work on her convocation day and could not even spend the day with her parents, claimed Anita in the letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No one from EY attended Anna's funeral “On Saturday, July 6, my husband and I reached Pune to attend Anna's CA Convocation. Since she had been complaining of chest constriction upon reaching her PG late at night (around 1 am) for the past week, we took her to the hospital in Pune. Her ECG was normal, and the cardiologist came to allay our fears, telling us she wasn't getting enough sleep and was eating very late. He prescribed antacids, which reassured us that it wasn't anything serious. Though we had come all the way from Kochi, she insisted on going to work after seeing the doctor, saying there was a lot of work to be done and she wouldn't get leave," Anita wrote in the letter.

Anita also mentioned in the letter that no one from EY attended her daughter's funeral and didn't even bother to talk to her about the tragedy. When Anita tried to connect with her daughter's senior there was no response from the company officials.