‘Work weekends, stay alert 24 hours’: Employee’s post on toxic work culture sparks debate on Reddit

A Reddit post highlighting extreme workplace expectations has sparked a wider debate on work culture in India, with hundreds of users weighing in on long hours, weekend work and the growing pressure to stay constantly available.

The discussion began after a user shared their experience of being asked to work weekends and remain “alert for 24 hours”. Posting on the subreddit r/IndianWorkplace, the employee posed a blunt question: is it time to quit, or is this simply something professionals are expected to tolerate?

Advertisement

The user, who said they have over eight years of work experience, revealed that such demands have been in place since they joined the company a year ago. According to the post, working extended hours — sometimes up to 20 hours a day — along with responding to late-night messages and being available on weekends has become routine.

“Pretty much everything like working for 20 hours and availability on weekends are normalised here. Is it time to quit or is this a normal thing that should be ignored?” the user wrote.

The post, shared on r/IndianWorkplace, by user GoodSoup_96 is going viral

The employee did not name the organisation, but the post quickly went viral, drawing responses from users who said the situation felt familiar. The reactions ranged from practical advice to outright frustration with what many described as toxic workplace expectations.

Advertisement

Several commenters urged the employee to consider leaving, arguing that such demands rarely improve once they become part of company culture.

“Want 24x7 availability? Pay for 24x7 availability,” one user wrote, echoing a widely shared sentiment about fair compensation.

Another user suggested pushing back directly: “Ask him if he will be available 24 hours as well. Keep messaging him during late hours when you're working. If he doesn't reply call and give him status updates.”

Some responses took a more sarcastic tone. “LOL. 24 hrs is wild. All you will get at the end is a bouquet of flowers, if lucky,” one comment read.

Others raised questions about accountability and labour regulations. “Ask him if he's paying you for 24 hrs?” another user wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read | This IITian sold startup for millions at 26, chose family and health over luxury

One commenter pointed to a larger systemic issue, saying, “This crap is not going to stop until the government steps in and implements strict overtime pay rules. They can make a portal where employees can anonymously report companies not following the rule.”

Another suggested highlighting the impracticality of such expectations by mirroring them: “Call him at 3 AM and give him updates! Setup meetings at 1 AM and 4 AM to go through stuff you’ve worked during late night.”

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.