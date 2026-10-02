‘Worked 6.5 days/week, 14 hrs/day’ - No time even for haircut, calling home? Chennai entrepreneur on work-life balance.

A Chennai-based entrepreneur has sparked a fresh discussion around working hours after recalling what he described as a demanding routine at a private construction company more than three decades ago.

Ex-employee recalls long days at private construction company Sundara Rajan claimed that employees working at construction project sites routinely put in between 10 and 14 hours a day and worked six-and-a-half days a week during his time with the company between 1986 and 1994.

His account surfaced in an X post that has since attracted more than three lakh views, bringing renewed attention to the long-running debate over whether extended working hours should be regarded as part of professional commitment or questioned on work-life balance grounds.

Rajan claimed that project managers would lead from the front and that the demanding schedule was part of the working environment at project sites at the time.

He also offered a glimpse into how difficult it could be to manage ordinary personal responsibilities around such a routine.

Rajan claimed he would take up to four hours of permission during weekdays for errands such as banking, sending post, calling home and getting a haircut.

How did the internet react? The recollection has prompted sharply divided reactions online. Some users questioned whether such schedules should be presented as a normal feature of construction work, while others pointed to the nature of project-based jobs, where deadlines, site operations and continuity can require employees to remain closely involved for long periods.

Rajan claimed that there could also be periods of relatively lighter work during projects. Responding to criticism about working conditions, he pointed to the operational demands of construction, adding that margins in the sector were often thin and that continuity of attention from the same person could be important for a project to progress.

The discussion also moved towards whether similar working patterns exist in construction industries outside India. Rajan claimed that the US construction industry could involve similarly demanding schedules, although workers there were paid better.

His comments have emerged amid a broader conversation in India about excessive working hours. The debate gained renewed attention after prominent business figures made public comments about longer workweeks, prompting discussions about productivity, employee wellbeing and the boundaries between professional dedication and overwork.

However, Rajan's account relates specifically to his own experience from 1986 to 1994. His recollection does not, by itself, establish that the same schedule continues across the construction industry today.

The post nevertheless offers a personal account of an era when project-site work could consume most of an employee's week. For Rajan, the six-and-a-half-day schedule was not simply about office hours. Even routine tasks outside work had to be fitted into a demanding working day, often through formal permission.