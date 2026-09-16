Worked through festivals, vacations & hospital stays: Wife shares heartbreaking post on sudden layoff of Oracle veteran

After 12 years of sweat, skipped festivals, and quiet sacrifices, this veteran Oracle employee discovered he no longer had a job when his system refused to let him log in.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Pooja Sahu, a US-based techie, shared that her husband, Sourabh, was let go from Oracle after 12 years of giving his best to his job, even when life asked him to pause.

“My husband, Sourabh, lost his job today. After working for Oracle for 12 years, all he got was being unable to log in to his system to get the news,” she wrote in a viral LinkedIn post.

Unseen sacrifices Layoff statistics often obscure the years of personal compromises made by rank-and-file workers. Pooja's post highlighted the toll exacted on families who quietly absorb the demands of round-the-clock enterprise tech roles.

“I have never seen a person so hardworking and dedicated to his work,” she wrote, recalling her husband’s unrelenting dedication to work over the past decade.

She recounted how work routinely took precedence over critical personal moments:

Worked from hospital : He continued working from the hospital while Pooja was admitted for surgery to remove polyps.

: He continued working from the hospital while Pooja was admitted for surgery to remove polyps. Worked on vacations : During their vacation in New Mexico, he was on call while Pooja drove.

: During their vacation in New Mexico, he was on call while Pooja drove. Skipped festivals : He worked during Holi, Diwali, Rakhi, and other festivals, as well as on birthdays, anniversaries, and weekends.

: He worked during Holi, Diwali, Rakhi, and other festivals, as well as on birthdays, anniversaries, and weekends. Work over health: A few weeks ago, the couple adopted a dog. Pooja said he took care of her while working through the night until 3 am, to the point of falling ill from exhaustion. Despite the relentless workload, Pooja noted that her husband never let the strain show.

“You could never see how much blood and sweat he poured into his job or the immense pressure he was under, because he always wore a smile and was there to help everyone around him,” she wrote. “Not just me, but no one in our friends' circle ever saw him cribbing.”

Reality of the ‘locked screen’ exit The abrupt nature of Sourabh's exit has struck a raw nerve among tech professionals worldwide. For decades, parting ways with long-tenured talent involved formal exit interviews, town halls, or direct communication with senior managers.

However, with the rise of remote and hybrid corporate infrastructure, account deactivation has become the primary automated notification of unemployment.

For Sourabh, an IT veteran with nearly two decades in the industry and an internal ‘Best Employee Award’ to his credit, having access revoked without warning served as a jarring reminder of corporate impersonality.

Nod to visa realities Beyond documenting her husband’s individual journey, Pooja dedicated the message to a broader, often silent demographic: foreign workers navigating volatile job cuts under the shadow of legal immigration constraints.

“This post is for everyone who works day and night to provide for their families, especially amid visa uncertainty, yet still gives their best every day,” she wrote, acknowledging the compounding stress faced by families whose residence status is tethered directly to active employment.

She closed her note with an appeal to the global tech network for opportunities. She urged hiring managers to consider him for open roles: “If you know of any opportunities, please refer him. You won't just gain a great team player but a friend for life.”