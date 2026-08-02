'Working in IT is not easy': Noida man shares video of 9-hour Saturday meeting, internet relates

The perception that work-from-home jobs in the IT sector offer flexible schedules and a comfortable lifestyle is once again under scrutiny after a Noida-based professional shared what he described as the reality behind the screen. A video posted on Instagram by the man, identified as Maddy, has gone viral after he revealed that he had been attending a work meeting for more than nine hours on a Saturday.

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The clip has resonated with many professionals online, with several users sharing similar experiences of extended workdays, weekend shifts and demanding project deadlines.

'Truth About WFH In IT' The video was uploaded on Instagram through Maddy's account, @thisisyourmaddy, with the on-screen caption reading, “Truth about WFH in IT.”

In the clip, Maddy explains that he is involved in an ongoing task where his computer screen is being shared with colleagues. Pointing to the duration displayed on the meeting window, he says the session had already crossed nine hours and 37 minutes.

"Let me tell you one reality of working in IT. A task is currently in progress, and my screen is being shared. Just look at how long this meeting has been going on: nine hours and 37 minutes, and it is still continuing. This is unbelievable, guys!" he says in the video.

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'It Was A Saturday' Highlighting that the meeting was taking place on August 1, which fell on a Saturday, Maddy said the work had extended into the weekend.

"Today is August 1, a Saturday, and we are working over the weekend, attending such a long meeting and handling so much work. From the outside, people may think that an IT job, especially working from home, is very easy, but you can see the reality for yourself," he says.

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According to him, the participants had barely stepped away from their computers throughout the day.

"Someone has been sitting in a meeting for nearly 10 hours, with only two or three breaks of around 10 minutes each. That is it, and there are four people in the meeting," he says, describing the long work session.

'Working In IT Is Not Easy' Maddy further claimed that demanding workloads often leave little distinction between weekdays and weekends for many employees in the technology sector.

"Working in IT is not easy. The workload is intense, and there is hardly any difference between weekdays and weekends here. This meeting may continue for 10 to 12 hours in total, as the work is likely to go on until 10 or 11 at night," he says in the video.

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He concluded by advising viewers to think carefully before deciding between pursuing a conventional job, building a career in IT or starting a business.

Internet Reacts The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users saying they could relate to the challenges of long working hours in the IT industry.

One user commented, "More power to you man."

Another wrote, "Our highest is 38 hrs."

A third user shared, "Mera 12 hrs ka record h last month hi new feature production m gye the tab, or 3 weeks tak sat,sun bhi kaam kiya."

Another commenter added, "On Call Support ka extra pay milta na bhai, wo bhi bata deta."

Echoing the sentiment, one user simply wrote, "Bhai i can feel the weekend pain."

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.