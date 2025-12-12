Work-life balance: Chennai techie quits ₹30 LPA Oracle job to pursue full-time travel, sparks conversation

A Chennai-based tech professional has gone viral after revealing that she resigned from her ₹30 lakh-per-annum job at Oracle to prioritise travel and a life more aligned with her personal aspirations. In a candid Instagram post, Vanathi S described the move as the “biggest decision” she has ever taken, while stressing that her choice is deeply personal and not a blanket call for others to quit stable careers.

Reflecting on her journey, she said she had long followed the conventional roadmap—earning her degrees, securing a well-paying role in the tech industry, getting married, caring for family and building a home. Even as she checked every box, she felt a persistent pull towards something else. Weekdays were spent navigating a demanding 9-to-5 routine, and weekends disappeared into treks and short trips, which she says kept her passion for the outdoors alive.

Over time, the gap between her corporate life and her personal fulfilment widened. She wrote that the monotony of the job—repetitive meetings, coding cycles and deadlines—left her feeling stuck and emotionally drained. Despite the security and status attached to her position, she found herself confronting burnout.

In her post, she explained that the decision to quit stemmed from an honest assessment of what she wanted her life to look like. She emphasised that she did not quit for an easier lifestyle or social media glamour, but simply because she no longer wanted to stay on a path that did not resonate with her sense of purpose.

Her caption read:

“Biggest decision of my life. Quit my 30 LPA job. This video is not an inspiration for anyone to quit. It’s just my story—something I’ve been contemplating for five years. I followed every rule society set for me, but somewhere along the way I realised my passion wasn’t in the corporate loop I was stuck in. The burnout was real, and I was tired of living two different lives: one that paid the bills and one that made me feel alive. I finally gathered the courage to choose the one that felt true to me.”

The post has struck a chord with many young professionals who relate to the strains of corporate burnout and the desire for a more balanced or passion-driven life. Several users commented in support, praising her courage and reflecting on their own struggles with work, pressure and personal dreams.

The conversation her story has sparked continues to grow, tapping into a larger debate around career expectations, well-being and redefining success in a fast-paced professional world.

