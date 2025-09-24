Workplace harassment: Boss starts crying as she is not offered samosa: Reddit reacts, ‘Had a boss like this’

A Reddit user shared her nightmare workplace experience. After working for the company for seven years, she faced a “toxic hellscape” when a new manager joined two other managers. The Redditor called them the “Toxic Trio”.

They created chaos daily. The new manager demanded dramatic greetings each morning and pulled staff into meetings for “disrespect” if they failed to please her. Colleagues were bullied for silly reasons.

Once, the user was harassed because she did not offer samosas to the managers.

“They said I was "excluding" them and that their feelings were "hurt." They started crying. I was just sitting there, stunned,” the user wrote.

The new manager allegedly manipulated HR, blocked complaints and scheduled pointless, long meetings during critical deadlines. It set employees up for failure.

Write-ups and disciplinary threats were common, forcing many to quit. After others left, the user herself faced constant stress and unrealistic workloads. One day, the new manager was upset about something.

“I made the mistake of asking if I could help. She lost her shit on me, calling me "disrespectful" in front of the entire office,” the user wrote.

It was the “final straw” as the new manager called her for a disciplinary hearing. Instead, the senior employee “UNO-reversed” it and calmly resigned on the spot.

“Within 30 minutes, I was escorted from the building. They paid my 30-day notice period, but I was banned from returning. They literally watched me get into my Uber and drive away before they went back inside,” the Reddit user posted.

Reddit users react “I had a boss like this,” replied one user.

“I worked in a place like this. One of the men didn’t like the fact that I (a woman) was paid the same as him and made it his mission to annoy me,” posted another user.

Another user posted, “I had an evil boss. He was a smart guy; he didn't need to be evil, but I think he thought he was being a Change Agent.”

At the same time, some users found humour in it.

“In all fairness, samosas are awesome,” wrote one of them.

“I might cry over samosas....or just go buy myself some. lol,” quipped another.

However, some Reddit users believe the post is written by AI bots like ChatGPT.