World Blood Donor Day: From theme to history; check all other details here

World Blood Donor Day, celebrated every year on June 14th, aims to highlight the importance of safe blood and blood products. It also serves to express gratitude to the voluntary, unpaid donors who provide these life-saving contributions.

This year marks the 20th anniversay of celebrating this day. This year's theme is “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors! ”

WHO on its website states, “The 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day is an excellent and timely opportunity to thank blood donors across the world for their life-saving donations over the years and honour the profound impact on both patients and donors. It is also a timely moment to address continued challenges, and accelerate progress towards a future where safe blood transfusion is universally accessible.”