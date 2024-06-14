World Blood Donor Day: From theme to history; check all other details here

  • World Blood Donor Day: This year marks the 20th anniversary with the theme '20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated06:35 AM IST
World Blood Donor Day
World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day, celebrated every year on June 14th, aims to highlight the importance of safe blood and blood products. It also serves to express gratitude to the voluntary, unpaid donors who provide these life-saving contributions.

This year marks the 20th anniversay of celebrating this day. This year's theme is “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors! ”

WHO on its website states, “The 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day is an excellent and timely opportunity to thank blood donors across the world for their life-saving donations over the years and honour the profound impact on both patients and donors. It is also a timely moment to address continued challenges, and accelerate progress towards a future where safe blood transfusion is universally accessible.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsWorld Blood Donor Day: From theme to history; check all other details here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.000.00
    Chennai
    73,370.000.00
    Delhi
    73,155.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue