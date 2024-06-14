World Blood Donor Day: From theme to history; check all other details here

World Blood Donor Day, celebrated every year on June 14th, aims to highlight the importance of safe blood and blood products. It also serves to express gratitude to the voluntary, unpaid donors who provide the life-saving contributions. In 2005, the World Health Assembly established June 14th as World Blood Donor Day, and it has been observed every year since. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year marks the 20th anniversay of celebrating this day. This year's theme is "20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors! "

WHO on its website states, "The 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day is an excellent and timely opportunity to thank blood donors across the world for their life-saving donations over the years and honour the profound impact on both patients and donors. It is also a timely moment to address continued challenges, and accelerate progress towards a future where safe blood transfusion is universally accessible."

World Blood Donor Day History Richard Lower, a biologist, successfully and safely transfused blood between two dogs in 1940. This significant event contributed to the acceptance of blood donation and transfusion as routine medical practices by laying the groundwork for contemporary blood transfusion techniques.

World Blood Donor Day Significance: This day honors individuals who have donated blood and encourages others to donate, ensuring a steady supply of healthy blood for the healthcare sector.

Who can donate blood? A person aged between 18-65 years can donate blood, as per WHO. Apart from this, as observed in India, a haemoglobin level of not less than 12.0 g/dl for females and not less than 13.0 g/dl for males is a threshold to donate blood. People having haemoglobin below the threshold level are not allowed to donate. The WHO also states that "You cannot donate if you have a cold, flu, sore throat, cold sore, stomach bug or any other infection. If you have recently had a tattoo or body piercing you cannot donate for 6 months from the date of the procedure."

