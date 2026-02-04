World Cancer Day 2026: Prostate cancer third most common among Indian men; oncologists warn of early signs

World Cancer Day 2026: After Oral and lung cancer, prostate cancer is the third-most common type of cancer in India, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Prostate cancer, if detected early, when it’s still confined to the gland, has a better chance of successful treatment, pointed out doctors during a conversation with Live Mint.

World Cancer Day 2026: What is Prostate cancer According to the ICMR–National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, prostate cancer originates in the cells of the prostate gland. While the prostate contains several types of cells, the vast majority of prostate cancers develop from glandular cells, known as adenocarcinomas. However, other forms of prostate cancer are extremely rare.

Prostate cancer typically grows very slowly, and many patients do not experience noticeable symptoms until the disease reaches an advanced stage. However, once cancer starts growing rapidly or spreads beyond the prostate, it can become life-threatening.

Early signs of prostate cancer Dr Jitin Yadav, Surgical Oncologist at Regency Health Kanpur, shared the early signs of prostate cancer that one must look out for. Signs like repeated urination, particularly at night, broken urine flow, and difficulty going to the bathroom are some common early signs of prostate cancer.

“In its earliest stages, prostate cancer is frequently asymptomatic because the tumour typically originates in the peripheral zone of the prostate, away from the urinary tract. As a result, a man may feel perfectly healthy while a localised tumour is present. When symptoms do emerge, they often mimic benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and include a noticeable weakening of the urinary stream, a sense of incomplete bladder emptying, or an increased frequency of urination, particularly at night.”

Also Read | Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr diagnosed with prostate cancer

“A certain percentage of men experience discomfort while peeing or may partially feel an empty bladder. Unfortunately, these early signs are neglected and misinterpreted as age-related problems,” added Dr Punit Bansal, Director and Head of the Institute of Urology at RG Hospital, Ludhiana.

Individuals with recurrent urinary problems are advised to consult a medical professional as early as possible, as timely evaluation can help detect the condition effectively.

Also Read | Budget 2026: 17 cancer medicines to become cheaper

More concerning indicators can be haematuria or hematospermia, the presence of blood in the urine or semen. Deep-seated pain in the pelvic area or lower back shouldn't be ignored either. Dr Yadav explained, “While these issues are often related to non-cancerous inflammation or enlargement, any new or progressive change in urinary or sexual function should be evaluated through a formal urological exam.”