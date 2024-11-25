World Chess Championship: Google Doodle celebrates Chess, game’s history, global championships

Published25 Nov 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Google’s latest Doodle celebrates the timeless game of chess, a strategic battle of wits played on a board of 64 black and white squares.

The game, known for its rich history and intricate moves, originated in India during the sixth century. Its rules evolved significantly by the 15th century, paving the way for the first international competition held in 1851. Since then, chess has continued to grow, with variations like speed chess and timed matches adding dynamic twists to this classic pastime.

For chess enthusiasts, this celebration coincides with the World Chess Championship happening in Singapore this November and December. The championship will feature 14 classical games, each lasting over four hours, with top players competing to secure 7.5 points and the title. In case of a tie, thrilling rapid and blitz games will determine the winner, with lightning-fast three-minute rounds.

Google’s playful nod to chess encourages fans to dive into the game. Whether it’s attempting iconic strategies like the Queen’s Gambit or Sicilian Defense, challenging a friend, or simply tuning in to the championship, now is the perfect time to engage with this iconic game.

Google Doodle posted, “**1. e4**. That’s right, it’s time for chess! This Doodle celebrates chess, a dynamic game played on 64 black and white squares.”

“Chess is a two-player board game where strategy is king. The game has been played since the sixth century in India, and the rules of the game began taking their modern shape in the 15th century. The first international competition was held in 1851. Competitions evolved with new iterations including timed and speed chess where players could catch their opponents off guard with a quick Scholar's Mate,” it further added.

“If you love chess more than just en passant (in passing), celebrate by watching the World Chess Championship! This November and December, top chess players globally will go head to head in Singapore in 14 classical games — each potentially lasting over four hours. The first player to win 7.5 points will become the world champion. In the event of a tie, look out for the upcoming rapid games, followed by blitz games, where each player only gets 3 minutes to checkmate the other!” Doodle posted.

“Make your move this week. And remember, B4 you open with the Queen’s Gambit or Sicilian Defense, you should already be planning your mid-game! Challenge a friend to a game or tune in to watch the championship unfold,” it added.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 07:32 AM IST
