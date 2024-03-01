World Civil Defence Day 2024: Date, History, Theme and Significance
World Civil Defence Day provides an opportunity to highlight the efforts of civil defense organizations in safeguarding people and communities from various disasters and emergencies
World Civil Defense Day 2024 is set to be celebrated on March 1 with an aim to increase awareness about the importance of civil protection and emergency preparedness at both national and international levels. The day outlines the crucial role played by civil defense in promoting resilience, reducing the impact of disasters, and ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals during crises.