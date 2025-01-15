Priyanka Chopra is all set to star alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, in a heartwarming holiday film that will premiere on Disney+ during the 2025 festive season.

Filming for the untitled movie began on January 13 in Toronto, where the crew is capturing the magical winter backdrop, reported The Impressive Times. The movie will also feature Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas brothers.

In an interview with E! News in August 2024, Nick thanked Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her expertise as he prepared for the film. “I've got a pretty good scene partner at home,” he said, adding, “By pretty good, I mean world-class.”

In addition to the much-anticipated magic that Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Brothers are set to bring, fans are buzzing with excitement over the star-studded cast, which includes Chloe Bennet, known for her role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Priyanka Chopra wanted to work with Nick Jonas While working on the ‘Love Again’ movie (2023), in which Nick Jonas played a cameo, Priyanka Chopra said that she was thinking about collaborating with her husband more in the future.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra’s former NY restaurant Sona to shut down after she steps away

“You put two creative people under the same roof, we're going to come up with ideas together, and we have,” she says. “We're working on multiple things together. But I don't know, we've not taken on anything as actors yet, but we are working in various capacities together,” Priyanka Chopra said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Priyanka Chopra brings festive cheer to the sets Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting a stylish black hoodie and a long black coat with grey and white stripes on the movie sets. Piggy Chops' husband, Nick Jonas, matched his wife's outfit, wearing a dark puffy jacket and braving the snowfall with his hood up.