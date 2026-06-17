I don’t follow international football much. I’m one of those who watch the FIFA World Cup once every four years and forget about it. It seems like a lot has changed since Lionel Messi lifted the trophy in 2022. I don’t recognise most names. There are so many new teams I know nothing about.
I asked ChatGPT for a quick guide on which matches I should watch, which footballers to follow and why, and which teams are most likely to lift the trophy this time.
I don’t have a favourite team. So, I’m open to watching any good match. Since the timings are really odd for Indians, I don’t want to waste my time by watching a game that’s tedious to watch.
Quick answers to key questions
For a competitive experience, consider supporting France, Portugal, England, and Argentina. These teams have a strong reputation and depth, making them the safest choices this tournament.
Emerging nations to watch include Cape Verde, Colombia, Morocco, Turkey, Uruguay, and Japan. Cape Verde, in particular, stands out as an emotional underdog story this tournament.
Casual fans should prioritize matches like Portugal vs DR Congo, England vs Croatia, and Scotland vs Brazil for maximum excitement, as these games promise thrilling football.
To enjoy the World Cup, focus on watching key matches featuring top teams, such as England and Portugal, and prioritize 'drop everything' matches like England vs Croatia and the semifinals.
Cape Verde is regarded as a good team to support due to their status as an underdog with exciting players and a captivating story, making them relatable for casual fans looking for memorable experiences.
I don’t actively follow international football and mostly become interested only during the FIFA World Cup. My relationship with football is probably similar to many casual viewers: I watch the tournament once every four years, enjoy the drama, learn a few names and then gradually stop following club football until the next World Cup arrives.
The problem is that everything feels unfamiliar this time.
The last World Cup I properly remember is Qatar 2022, when Lionel Messi finally lifted the trophy and completed one of football’s most iconic stories. Since then, international football seems to have changed quickly. Many established stars are ageing, new players have emerged and there are national teams appearing in conversations that I know almost nothing about.
I want ChatGPT to act as a football analyst, sports journalist and tournament guide for casual viewers.
Help me build a realistic “FIFA World Cup 2026 catch-up guide” designed specifically for someone who wants maximum entertainment with minimum time investment.
Please assume:
First, give me a short recap of what has changed in world football since 2022.
Then explain:
The 2026 World Cup feels different from the 2022 tournament. Messi and Ronaldo no longer dominate the conversation. The excitement now comes from younger stars and dangerous outsiders. Cape Verde holding Spain to a 0–0 draw perfectly captured the tournament's new spirit.
France, Portugal, England and Argentina remain the safest picks. France have depth, Portugal have attacking quality, and England have elite young talent. Argentina still carry serious tournament muscle. Spain looks strong, but the Cape Verde draw exposed potential vulnerabilities.
Colombia, Morocco, Turkey, Uruguay, Japan and Cape Verde are all worth watching. Cape Verde are the tournament's emotional underdog story. Their goalkeeper, Vozinha, became an overnight sensation after frustrating Spain throughout.
Six players every casual fan should follow. Mbappe is explosive like prime Ronaldo Nazario. Bellingham is powerful like Zidane but with greater energy.
Lamine Yamal dazzles like a younger, wider Messi. Vinicius Junior creates chaos like Ronaldinho. Musiala is slippery and elusive like Iniesta. Haaland is direct and clinical like a robotic Batistuta.
For highlights, follow France, Portugal, Brazil, England, Germany and Argentina. From India, prioritise Portugal vs DR Congo, England vs Croatia and Scotland vs Brazil.
Group H is particularly open now after Spain's draw. For Round 2, watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde. For Round 3, watch Uruguay vs Spain.
These are the ones you should protect.
These are the “this could become legendary” games.
Any match involving Cape Verde now because chaos has entered the chat after Spain’s draw.
Do not sacrifice sleep. Watch the 12-minute highlights the next morning instead.
If you want to choose one team to adopt emotionally, go for Cape Verde. Underdog romance, fresh faces, zero baggage: you’re going to love it.
To be honest, I was a bit surprised by ChatGPT’s response. It did not ask me to follow Messi or Ronaldo for their ‘one last dance’. Instead, it asked me to invest in penny stocks (read Cape Verde).
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.