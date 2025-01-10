World Hindi Diwas 2025: Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on January 10 every year to recognise the importance of the language all across the globe.

Why World Hindi Diwas is celebrated?

World Hindi Diwas 2025 was first celebrated in 2006 to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, organised in Nagpur on January 10, 1975. It is the day when Hindi was first spoken in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1949 for the first time. Indian embassies across the globe celebrate this day.