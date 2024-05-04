World Laughter Day 2024: Date, history, significance, health benefits, and more
World Laughter Day celebrates the healing power of laughter, promoting joy and positivity. It was established in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria to raise awareness about its therapeutic benefits.
World Laughter Day is devoted to the art of laughter and its capacity to rejuvenate and heal people. It’s an opportunity to contemplate the significance of humour and laughter in our everyday lives.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message