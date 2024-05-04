Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  World Laughter Day 2024: Date, history, significance, health benefits, and more

World Laughter Day 2024: Date, history, significance, health benefits, and more

Livemint

World Laughter Day celebrates the healing power of laughter, promoting joy and positivity. It was established in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria to raise awareness about its therapeutic benefits.

A child squeals with laughter while playing in the water fountain at the base of the Monument to the Revolution, amid high temperatures in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Mexican officials said El Niño and heat waves have caused the recent falloff in rain. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

World Laughter Day is devoted to the art of laughter and its capacity to rejuvenate and heal people. It’s an opportunity to contemplate the significance of humour and laughter in our everyday lives.

Date

World Laughter Day is observed on the first Sunday in May. This year, it's being celebrated on May 5.

History

World Laughter Day was established in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, an Indian physician and the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement. Dr. Kataria created the day to raise awareness about the therapeutic benefits of laughter and its ability to bring people together, regardless of cultural or geographical differences.

The day involves various activities, including laughter yoga sessions, laughter walks, and public gatherings focused on joy and positivity.

Significance

World Laughter Day aims to highlight the power of laughter to reduce stress, improve mood, and promote a sense of community and connection. It underscores the idea that laughter can break down barriers and contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious world.

Quotes

Here are some quotes on laughter that capture its spirit and benefits:

“Laughter is the shortest distance between two people." — Victor Borge

“Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face." — Victor Hugo

"To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain and play with it." — Charlie Chaplin

Poems

“The Laughing Heart" by Charles Bukowski

“Your life is your life.

Don’t let it be clubbed into dank submission.

Be on the watch.

There are ways out.

There is a light somewhere."

“Laughter" by Pablo Neruda

“Take bread away from me, if you wish,

take air away, but

do not take from me your laughter."

Health benefits

Reduces Stress: Laughter lowers stress hormones like cortisol, reducing tension and promoting relaxation.

Boosts Immunity: Laughter increases the production of antibodies and activates immune cells, enhancing your immune response.

Relieves Pain: Endorphins released during laughter can act as natural painkillers.

Elevates Mood: Laughter triggers the release of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that create feelings of happiness and euphoria.

Improves Resilience: Laughter can help people cope with difficult situations by providing a sense of perspective and reducing the impact of stress.

Increases Productivity: By reducing stress and fostering social connections, laughter can enhance productivity and teamwork in the workplace.

