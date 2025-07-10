World Population Day 2025: Date, theme, history and significance - all you need to know

Each year, World Population Day is observed on 11 July, to raise awareness about global population issues. The world’s population is expected to cross 8.23 billion in 2025.

In 1989, the United Nations established this day after the global body inspired by the world population hitting five billion on 11 July 1987.

World Population Day: History A senior demographer at the World Bank, Dr. KC Zachariah, proposed marking this occasion as World Population Day, after they were inspired by 'Five Billion Day' on 11 July 1987, when the world population reached 5 billion.

World Population Day: Significance With the World Population Day, the United Nations wants to highlight the global importance of addressing population-related challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Over time, the focus of World Population Day has shifted from just population growth to broader issues like maternal health, child welfare, and family planning. The World Population Day has become a platform to speak about human rights, especially reproductive rights and choices.

On this day, focus will be done to raise awareness about the impact of population growth on resources and the environment. Also, promoting access to reproductive health and family planning services are on the cards.

Gender quality, youth empowerment and equal access to education and healthcare, and more will also be discussed.

World Population Day: Theme This year, the theme for World Population Day 2025 is "Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world."

World Population Day: Top 10 most countries 1. India -- 1.46 billion

2. China -- 1.42 billion

3. United States -- 347 million

4. Indonesia -- 286 million

5. Pakistan -- 255 million

6. Nigeria -- 238 million

7. Brazil -- 213 million

8. Bangladesh -- 176 million

9. Russia -- 144 million