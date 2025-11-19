World Toilet Day 2025: Theme, significance, history, facts about the day

World Toilet Day is observed on 19 November every year to raise awareness about the global sanitation crisis and the importance of safe, accessible toilets for everyone worldwide.

This dedicated day highlights the crucial role toilets play in public health, dignity and environmental protection. It also sheds light on the needs of thousands of people who still lack access to safe sanitation.

Here's a look at the history and significance of the day.

Why is this day celebrated? The day gains its significance from a Singaporean philanthropist, Jack Sim, who founded the NGOWorld Toilet Organisation (WTO) on 19 November to raise awareness about global sanitation challenges.

In 2010, the United Nations (UN) declared the right to water and sanitation a human right; that's when the idea of World Toilet Day started gaining popularity. Finally, on 14 July 2013, the UN officially declared 19 November as World Toilet Day.

World Toilet Day 2025 Theme The theme of World Toilet Day 2025 is ‘Sanitation in a changing world,’ which highlights the urgent need to invest in sanitation systems and services that are ‘future-ready,’ as per UN Water.

World Toilet Day serves as a crucial reminder for all stakeholders to work towards ensuring universal access to safe, affordable, and reliable sanitation systems, supported by sustained investment. The 2025 World Toilet Day campaign demands that toilets are accessible to everyone and resilient to flooding, droughts, and other climate-related shocks.

As for India's role in ensuring safe sanitation in the country, the central government launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in 2014, under which millions of household and community toilets were constructed to eliminate open defecation and improve sanitation.

This movement has not only resulted in a reduction in diarrheal deathsbut has also enhanced the safety and dignity of women, according to the WHO.

Key Facts about the day — About 3.4 billion still still live without safely managed sanitation services, which is nearly half the world’s population.

— 354 million people still practise open defecation, increasing the risk of disease and harm, especially for women and girls.

— Only 58% of the global population uses a safely managed sanitation service, which means an improved toilet that is not shared, and has excreta safely disposed of.

— Contaminated water, inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene kill about 1,000 under-five children every day.