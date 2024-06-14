There has been constant speculation of the possibility of World War III amongst analysts, historians looking at the geopoloitical situations in the world. Not just this, astrologer Nostradamus and Baba Vanga too had made predictions on the possibility of WW3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although predicting the future is uncertain, Indian astrologer Kushal Kumar has claimed to foresee the exact start date of World War III, stating it will start on June 18, 2024.

Also Read: Iran-Israel attack: Netizens back with Nostradamus prophecy, wonder if it's sign of 'World War 3' Last month, in his blog post on Medium, he wrote, "Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3 although 10 and 29 June may have a say as well."

As per his LinkedIn profile, Kumar is a worldwide known Vedic astrology writer and is based in Panchkula's Sector 20, Haryana.

Coming back to his blog post, Kumar had predicted the date after the death of former Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and seven others in an air crash on 19 May.

Also Read: World War 3? Russia's Operation Unthinkable' can destroy Britain, France 'within one day', says military expert However, in his previous articles he had also said, "WW3 or something comparable may likely break out during 29 March to 21 April in 2024."

He added, "It may take into its fold some or most countries mentioned in the list. Sea will be the centre of operations mostly while some operations or places lesser in the estimates or reckoning , may grow operative in use."

Also Read: Is world heading for World War 3? Decoding 'aggressive cold war', 'regional' war in Middle East and Ukraine As per his analysis, he also mentioned, "Some persons charged with authority to govern in some countries may find it tough and hard to cope up with the major worrisome emerging scenario. Some are likely to be seriously unwell or may even resign. Upheavals in the political scene cannot be ruled out. In short, where vulnerable, the contemporary planetary movements suggest that army may step in to take overall control."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

