World’s coolest neighbourhoods 2026: 2 Indian spots make the cut — See where

Two Indian neighbourhoods—Delhi’s Humayunpur and Mumbai’s Bandra West—have been named among the world’s 40 coolest neighbourhoods for 2026 by Time Out.

Humayunpur secured 16th place, while Bandra West ranked 23rd on the 2026 list. Seoul’s Jongno 3-ga took the top spot.

The global media platform for travel said its ranking was based on factors including food and drink, nightlife, independent businesses, liveability and community.

Humayunpur, Delhi — No. 16 Humayunpur has emerged as one of Delhi’s most vibrant destinations for regional food and Asian-inspired shopping and entertainment.

According to the outlet, the neighbourhood grew after farmland was sold off in the 1960s and attracted workers and students from Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and other parts of the Northeast over the following decades.

Today, the area is home to dozens of eateries serving Naga thalis, Korean ramen, seafood boils and Tibetan momos, alongside skincare stores, streetwear shops, karaoke venues, tattoo parlours and photo booths.

Time Out highlighted the neighbourhood’s concentration of independent businesses and its strong Northeastern community as key parts of its appeal.

Visitors can move between restaurants, cafés, shops and entertainment venues on foot, with the area offering everything from thukpa and laphing to kimbap, bibimbap and soju.

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Bandra West, Mumbai — No. 23 Mumbai’s Bandra West secured the 23rd spot, with Time Out describing it as a neighbourhood that continues to reinvent itself despite the city’s rapidly changing food and lifestyle scene.

The area’s restored bungalows have been transformed into coffee shops, listening bars and design-led restaurants, while independent brands continue to open their first Mumbai outlets in Bandra.

Time Out also highlighted the neighbourhood’s mix of pottery workshops, vinyl listening sessions, run clubs, cafés, bookstores and live music venues.

Among the places highlighted were Veronica’s, Mary Lodge by Subko, Ammakai, Kori Café, Bandra Born, Soul Fry and Bonobo.

The publication also pointed to Bandra’s community-driven character, from creatives working out of cafés to walkers and runners using its leafy streets and Carter Road.

From Delhi’s food scene to Mumbai’s creative culture The two Indian neighbourhoods represent different sides of urban culture.