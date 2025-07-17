World's costliest Chandelier? Dubai YouTuber turns $5,00,000 Ferrari car into home decor

A Dubai-based YouTuber Mohamed Beiraghdary, goes by 'Movlogs' Instagram has recently shared that he bought a $500,000 ( ₹4.3 crore) Ferrari not to drive, but to hang from his ceiling as a chandelier.

Mohamed Beiraghdary is an Iranian vlogger famous for showcasing his ultra-luxurious lifestyle in the UAE.

With his new stunt, he has managed to get a 8.49 million views on Instagram, stating that it is his boldest home decor yet: a Ferrari suspended from the ceiling.

“My new $500,000 chandelier. This is my own invention that will be made,” he wrote in the caption.

As per the details, the car appears to be a version of the LaFerrari, the Italian carmaker's first full hybrid sports car. However, Mohamed Beiraghdary clarified that it was not an actual Ferrari car but a jet car. This was designed to look like the luxury sports car but can be used as a jet ski on water, he added.

In a series of shot, Mohamed Beiraghdary shows the car is attached to a custom pulley system and hoisted to the ceiling. Following this, he dangles the Ferrari above a sofa like the world's flashiest light fixture.

MoVlogs casually strolls through his living room in the final shot and nonchalantly passes underneath the luxury car now hanging above him.

Here's some reactions by social media users: One wrote, "La Ferrari in the living room is crazy."

Another said, "Hope it doesn't fall during earthquakes."

While a third commented, "Looks horrible, like a plastic toy hanging, should’ve got a crashed one from an auction, fixed and turned that into a chandelier."

A fourth said, “Im not hating but that looks like one of them water car boats and looks terribly cheap I would never… 😂😂 but to each is own.”