Which is the world's dirtiest country? What would be your answer if you were asked the question?

India was the response of almost majority of the people when they were asked the same question —shows a viral video — which has gained interesting responses from netizens. But the correct answer, is not India.

A YouTuber named Sumon Kais, posted the video on X, formerly Twitter.

“I don't know why people's are so confident here.....do you?” reads the video's caption, which has gone viral, gaining over three lakh views.

'Could be a Trump associate…' The video shows a person going around, asking people, what is the world's dirtiest country. He even promised 20 bucks to anyone who could come up with the right answer.

While majority of the respondents, without any hesitation, said that India was the dirtiest country in the world, one man had a way different response.

“Im worried that you might be a Trump associate…" said the man, dodging the question.

Is India the dirtiest country in the world? Chad, in Africa, is the dirtiest country in the world, as per Swiss air quality technology company, IQAir's, latest analysis. According to the report, which was released on March 11, only seven countries met the World Health Organisation’s guidelines for tiny toxic particles known as PM 2.5.

PM2.5 refers to tiny particles with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or less that can go deep into lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

New Delhi was the most polluted capital city globally, followed by N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, stated the report.

The most polluted countries were Chad, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and India. PM2.5 levels in all five countries were at least 10 times higher than permissible limits. The report found that PM2.5 levels in Chad were as much as 18 times higher than the recommended levels.