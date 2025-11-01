World’s first rare white Iberian lynx spotted in southern Spain | Video

In an extraordinary wildlife discovery, a young photographer from southern Spain has captured the first-ever footage of a white Iberian lynx, a genetic rarity never before recorded. The stunning video was taken on October 22 in the mountains of Jaén province, Andalusia, by 29-year-old Ángel Hidalgo, who works at a construction materials factory and spends his free time tracking wildlife across Spain’s remote hills.

A once-in-a-lifetime sighting Hidalgo had set up a camera trap in the countryside a month earlier. While reviewing the footage, he noticed something unusual — a glowing, white figure moving across the frame.

“I thought it was a camera effect,” Hidalgo told National Geographic España. “And from then on, I dedicated myself to the search for the lynx. I’m still in shock.”

After several unsuccessful attempts, he finally saw the animal in person. “One ugly morning, after a night of rain, I was walking like so many other times, when suddenly I saw in the distance a white shape that seemed to radiate its own light,” he wrote on Instagram.

His footage shows the lynx calmly perched among the rocks, its pale fur glowing softly in the morning light.

A rare genetic phenomenon Experts believe the lynx has leucism, a rare genetic condition that causes partial or total loss of pigmentation — unlike albinism, which also affects the eyes and skin.

Despite its beauty, scientists warn that the white coat may make the lynx more visible to predators and poachers. To protect the animal, the exact location of the sighting is being kept secret, as illegal hunting remains one of the greatest threats to the species.

From near extinction to recovery Once the world’s most endangered feline, the Iberian lynx was on the brink of extinction just two decades ago, with fewer than 100 individuals remaining in 2002.

Thanks to major conservation efforts by the Spanish government, the European Union, and organisations such as WWF, the population has now rebounded.

As of 2025, more than 2,400 lynxes live across the Iberian Peninsula, including about 470 breeding females, according to PetaPixel. The species was reclassified from endangered to vulnerable last year — a major conservation success story.

A message of hope Still, challenges remain, including habitat loss, declining rabbit populations, and now, the risks faced by this unusually visible white lynx.

For Hidalgo, the experience has been deeply moving. “Meeting this feline made me think about the importance of protecting nature,” he said. “I hope this story inspires others to appreciate the beauty around us.”