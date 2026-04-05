World’s largest Cadbury Mini Egg, known as ‘Mega Mini Egg’, revealed for Easter

In a playful nod to Easter traditions, a team of chocolatiers at Cadbury World has created another record-breaking confection just in time for the celebrations. After crafting the world’s largest Cadbury Creme Egg last year, the team returned with an even more ambitious creation for 2026.
Chocolatiers Claire Fielding, Dawn Jenks and Donna Pitt turned their attention to the much-loved Cadbury Mini Eggs—but on an extraordinary scale. The result, dubbed the ‘Mega Mini Egg’, weighs an impressive 121 lbs and stands 27.5 inches tall, despite its name suggesting otherwise. Remarkably, the trio completed the giant chocolate piece in just two days, People reported.
“After the amazing reaction to last year’s gigantic Cadbury Creme Egg, we knew we had to craft something just as fantastic for 2026," Fielding said in a statement. “Cadbury Mini Eggs are another absolute favourite and a British Easter staple, so creating the Mega Mini Egg felt like the perfect next challenge.”
Much like the original treats, the Mega Mini Egg features the signature speckled shell design. The chocolatiers carefully replicated the familiar look and chocolate centre, transforming it into a large-scale spectacle.
"We took that instantly recognisable shell and chocolate centre and scaled it up into a real showstopper. It’s been so rewarding seeing it come to life, and we can’t wait for visitors to come and see it in person this Easter," Fielding was quoted as saying by People.
Jenks, who previously worked on the world’s largest Cadbury Creme Egg—measuring 3 feet tall and weighing 99 lbs—has been part of several imaginative chocolate builds. Speaking to NPR in April 2025, she revealed that the process begins with a mould and includes a “secret recipe” for the fondant.
"We've made lots of things," Jenks said of the team's other chocolate creations. “We've done a crown for the Jubilee. We've built the Globe Theatre, Shakespeare's Theatre, as well. Lots of various different Christmas and Halloween creations, as well.”
As with its predecessor, the Mega Mini Egg is not intended for consumption. Instead, it serves as a visual centrepiece for visitors, who can admire the craftsmanship and take photographs alongside it.
The giant creation is currently on display at Cadbury World’s chocolate-making area in Birmingham until April 12. Visitors can also enjoy a themed attraction, “Freddo’s Egg-Cellent Easter”, inspired by Cadbury Freddo, making it a festive outing for families during the holiday season.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.