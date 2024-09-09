World’s largest iPhone: YouTuber sets Guinness-world record, netizens call it ‘insane’ | Watch

YouTubers Rupesh Maini and Matthew Perks created the world's largest iPhone, measuring 6.74 feet tall, featuring an 88-inch OLED screen. The gadget functions like a real phone, capable of texting, calling, and using apps, achieving a unique Guinness World Record.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2024, 10:54 AM IST
An Indian-origin YouTuber created Guinness Book World Record by creating the biggest-ever iPhone.
Apple's iPhone series always remain in buzz among gadget freaks and tech junkies. An Indian-origin YouTuber gave his unique touch to the premium gadget and created the biggest iPhone ever setting a world record for it. YouTuber Rupesh Maini, aka Mrwhosetheboss, created the largest-ever version of the iPhone 15 pro-max.

The 6.74-foot-tall gadget functions like a real Apple iPhone and can send texts and calls. It also has several other unique features similar to an original iPhone. Rupesh Maini prepared the gadget with the help of Matthew Perks, aka DIY Perks.

Also Read | iPhone 16 launch today: India price, design, camera and everything expected

While explaining the features of the giant iPhone, Saini also shared how it was important for the gadget to be functional to set a unique world record.

As a result, the two YouTubers built the phone with an 88-inch OLED TV screen. The gadget can also send texts and emails and use multiple mobile applications. Moreover, it can also be used to click pictures and features lighting and a charging socket that can accommodate the world's largest USB-C cable.

Also Read | Smartening up Siri: Apple’s upcoming iPhone will break new ground with AI shift

Maini's childhood dream to set up a world record

The insane idea of creating the world's largest-ever iPhone didn't come by chance but was rather the result of Rupesh Maini's childhood desire to set a Guinness World Record. While he was growing up, Maini would do extensive research to know about the latest Guinness World Records to figure out the things he can do enter in the list.

“Growing up, I would disappear into the library for hours to read the latestGuinness World Recordsbooks, so to achievean award myself feels absolutely surreal,” Maini told Guinness World Records (GWR).

He also called the latest Guinness World Records for the largest-ever iPhone as a “full circle moment” and expressed happiness over the feat he achieved after his collective efforts with Matt.

Also Read | Elon Musk reacts to viral Tim Cook video on why Apple produces iPhones in China

The post was first shared on YouTube on September 6. Since then, the video has received more than thirty one lakh views and lakhs of comments. Many people applauded unique attempt by the YouTubers and several others expressed their surprise and called the idea to create a mega iPhone “insane”.

“Congratulations, you're officially amazing. This whole video was an absolute rollercoaster of fun, excitement, awe and sheer awesomeness This is seriously peak Mr. Whostheboss and peak youtube for me,” wrote a social media user on the YouTube video.

"Nah but the whole Dynamic "CONTINENT" sequence was super hilarious [sic]" read another comment.

“Man collabing with DIYPerks and building this with the goal of surpassing apple is insane [sic]” read another comment.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWorld’s largest iPhone: YouTuber sets Guinness-world record, netizens call it ‘insane’ | Watch

