World’s most expensive passport costs ₹19,481. Can you guess the country?

Passports across the world carry different costs associated with them, depending on the country an individual lives in. In April this year, Compare The Market shared data regarding the cost of obtaining a passport, which can vary anywhere between ₹19,000 and ₹1,500 in 2024.
Let's find out in which country one can get the cheapest passport
Now, it's time to explore why Indian passports are the best value. In terms of ‘cost per year,’ the Indian passport emerged as the best value this year. Meanwhile, the fourth-most populous European Union member state, Spain, offers the best-value passport for citizens aged 30 and older. It is one of the most powerful passports in the world, providing visa-free access to 194 countries.
In the Henley Powerful Passport Index 2024, the Indian passport secured 82nd rank, which allows its holder to travel to as many as 58 countries without a visa.
The North American country Mexico, which carries a 10-year passport validity, has the most expensive passport in the world, according to Compare The Market report. It costs around ₹19,481.75, which will remain valid for a period of 10 years. Additionally, Mexico's six-year passport is the fourth most expensive, while its three-year passport is the ninth most expensive.
Australia, the sixth-largest country in the world, has the second-most expensive passport, costing around ₹19,041 and valid for 10 years. It is followed by the United States of America, which costs ₹13,868 and has the same validity period.
