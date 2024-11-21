World’s most expensive passport costs ₹19,481. Can you guess the country?

Find out which country's passport costs 19,481.75, making it the priciest worldwide. Know India, Australia and US ranking here. Notably, the Indian passport enables visa-free access to 58 countries.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published21 Nov 2024, 03:38 PM IST
The Indian passport is one of the best value travel document that offers visa-free access to 58 countries.
Passports across the world carry different costs associated with them, depending on the country an individual lives in. In April this year, Compare The Market shared data regarding the cost of obtaining a passport, which can vary anywhere between 19,000 and 1,500 in 2024.

Cheapest Passport in the World

Let's find out in which country one can get the cheapest passport

  • A citizen of the United Arab Emirates can obtain the cheapest passport worldwide. Getting a UAE passport costs just 1,400.

  • One can get Indian passport at a fee of 1,524.95 which carries a validity of 10 years. As of April 2024, Indian passport stands as the second cheapest passport worldwide.
  • Furthermore, some European countries like Hungary and Spain in addition to some African nations including Kenya and South Africa provide some of the least expensive passports in the world.

Most cheapest passport in the world

Now, it's time to explore why Indian passports are the best value. In terms of ‘cost per year,’ the Indian passport emerged as the best value this year. Meanwhile, the fourth-most populous European Union member state, Spain, offers the best-value passport for citizens aged 30 and older. It is one of the most powerful passports in the world, providing visa-free access to 194 countries.

In the Henley Powerful Passport Index 2024, the Indian passport secured 82nd rank, which allows its holder to travel to as many as 58 countries without a visa.

The Most Expensive Passport in the World

The North American country Mexico, which carries a 10-year passport validity, has the most expensive passport in the world, according to Compare The Market report. It costs around 19,481.75, which will remain valid for a period of 10 years. Additionally, Mexico's six-year passport is the fourth most expensive, while its three-year passport is the ninth most expensive.

Australia, the sixth-largest country in the world, has the second-most expensive passport, costing around 19,041 and valid for 10 years. It is followed by the United States of America, which costs 13,868 and has the same validity period.

