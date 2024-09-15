India's high population leads many to seek less crowded destinations like Vatican City, the world's smallest country. With a population of about 497, it contrasts starkly with India's large wedding ceremonies, often attended by 500 guests. Other low-population countries include Monaco and Tuvalu.

Living in the most populous country in the world has its own trials and tribulations. Overcrowded buses, trains, malls, temples, and tourist destinations are a common phenomenon in India. Hence, many Indian tourists prefer to visit places with a lower population. Vatican City in Rome is one of the best destinations for tourists looking for a less crowded destination. The city owns the title of being the world's smallest country.

Vatican City's population might be lesser than most Indian weddings Vatican City is located in Rome, Italy. The smallest country in the world is limited to an area of 0.44 square kilometres and is an independent state, both in terms of size and population. According to World Population Review, Vatican City has an approximate population of 497 people.

Interestingly, average Indian wedding invitees are sufficient to outnumber the citizens of Vatican City. Inda's big fat weddings and extravaganza celebrations are not a hidden affair. Normally, an average Indian wedding ceremony is attended by nearly 500 guests, which is equivalent to Vatican City's population. Vatican City holds immense significance among Catholics as it is the administrative centre of the Roman Catholic Church.

Other countries with significantly low populations in the world The list of countries with significantly low populations includes names like Monaco, San Marino, Tuvalo, Marshall Islands etc. Most of these nations also provide scenic beauty and nature's best experience to tourists. Monaco has a population of 38,631 people, which is way too low than multiple Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, etc.

Monaco covers an area of around 1.95 square kilometers along the French Riviera. The nation is famous for its Grand Prix circuit, luxury lifestyle, scenic views of the Mediterranean, and more.