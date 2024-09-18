Capella Bangkok topped the World’s 50 Best Hotels list, offering luxurious river views and a blend of nature and urban life. Sixteen Asian hotels, including the one in India, were recognised for their unique experiences.

Only one Indian hotel has been named among the Top 50 hotels in the world. It's Sujan Jawai, located in Jawai Bandh, Rajasthan. The second edition of the World's 50 Best Hotels list was announced at an awards ceremony in London on September 17.

Capella Bangkok has won the top spot. The five-star hotel in Thailand offers views of the Chao Phraya River. It combines the beauty of nature with the vibrant city atmosphere, giving guests a perfect mix of relaxation and urban living.

The hotel has 101 suites and villas overlooking the river, offering a cosy and personal stay. The hotel's focus on creating a unique experience is seen in its modern dining options and well-known Auriga spa, making it a special place for visitors.

The next names in the Top 5 hotels in the world are Passalacqua in Moltrasio (Italy), Rosewood Hong Kong, Cheval Blanc Paris (France) and The Upper House (Hong Kong).

Sixteen Asian hotels have been named among the Top 50 hotels in the world. The Asia hotels in the list are Raffles Singapore, Aman Tokyo (Japan), Soneva Fushi (Maldives), Nihi Sumba (Indonesia), and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (Thailand).

Other Asian hotels on the list are Four Seasons Bangkok (Thailand), Desa Potato Head (Bali), Bulgari Tokyo (Japan), The Siam (Thailand), Park Hyatt Kyoto (Japan), Capella Singapore and Amangalla (Sri Lanka).

Sujan Jawai Set amidst ancient granite rocks, Sujan Jawai offers visitors an experience where wild leopards live freely alongside local communities. The camp, located in the wilderness, allows guests to explore nature and wildlife, especially leopards.

Known for its natural beauty and eco-conscious luxury blend, it is considered one of India’s most picturesque destinations. Visitors can also spend time with the Rabari herdsmen, learning about their culture and the camp’s conservation efforts, making the visit both adventurous and enriching.