World’s wealthiest on the move: Why 142,000 millionaires are fleeing the west? Where are they going?

A historic shift is underway among the world’s wealthiest individuals, with a record number of millionaires opting to migrate in search of better financial opportunities and greater stability.

Advertisement

This year, approximately 142,000 millionaires are planning to relocate, a number expected to rise to 165,000 next year, reports Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025.

This movement, dubbed the ‘great wealth migration’ is being driven by the recent geopolitical instability, macroeconomic challenges, and shifting sociopolitical landscape.

Where are the millionaires going? While traditional destinations like Switzerland, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remain popular among affluent people, one lesser-known eastern European nation — Montenegro has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing millionaire hub.

Over the past decade, its millionaire population has surged by 124% to 2,800 individuals, said to Fortune the report.

Also Read | President of wealthy Switzerland rushes to Washington to try to avert steep US tariffs

This rapid growth is attributed to several key factors:

Advertisement

Fiscal flexibility: Montenegro’s low-tax regime, with flat income taxes and no inheritance or gift tax, has made it highly attractive for wealth preservation.

Lifestyle appeal: The country offers luxury real estate offerings, and an appealing Mediterranean lifestyle.

Golden Passport program: The Balkan nation’s former investment-for-citizenship program, which has since been terminated, played a significant role in attracting a crowd of affluent individuals and families. Other top destinations for relocation The UAE continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, projected to net about 9,800 millionaires this year, which is the most in any country.

The nation is appealing because of its political stability, business-friendly environment and its own Golden Visa program, Fortune reported.

Wealth value in U.S. dollars

Advertisement

Other nations such as Malta, and Poland are also experiencing sizable increases in millionaire growth.

Wealth is migrating out of Western Europe In contrast to the surge in millionaires relocating to places like Montenegro and the UAE, many established European nations are experiencing a significant outflow of their wealthiest citizens.

This year marks the first time in a decade that a European country, the United Kingdom (UK) is leading the world in millionaire departures.

Also Read | US Millionaire CEO reveals Red Flag that makes her reject candidates immediately

An estimated 16,500 millionaires, representing around $91.8 billion in wealth are expected to leave the British Isles this year. This decline is linked to the fallout from Brexit, political uncertainty, and recent changes to non-domicile tax rules.

Millionaire outflows by country Country Millionaire Migration (2025) Est. wealth of migrating millionaires (2025) Millionaires growth (2014-2024) UK -16,500 $91.8 bn -9% China -7,800 $55.9 bn 74% India -3,500 $26.2 bn 72% South Korea -2,400 $15.2 bn 17% Russian Federation -1,500 $14,7 bn -25% Brazil -1,200 $8.4 bn -18% France -800 $4.4 bn 7% Spain -500 $3.1 bn 3% Germany -400 $2.2 bn 10% Israel -350 $2.5 bn 35% Source: Henley & Partners

“Despite this outbound wave, the UK remains a desirable destination for high-net-worth individuals—particularly Americans disenchanted with the current Trump administration,” wrote Henley & Partners CEO Juerg Steffen. “Yet without a viable entry pathway, the country is unable to offset the outflow, leaving a growing imbalance between incoming and outgoing wealth.”

Advertisement

Other major European economies like France, Spain, and Germany are also showing worrying signs of wealth migration.