Worried you might not be able to see the partial lunar eclipse? Here's a list of YouTube channels offering livestreams

A partial lunar eclipse will take place across large parts of North and South America on Thursday night (local time), with millions of people across the continents expected to be able to see nature's marvel.

According to The Guardian, lunar eclipses take place when Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, causing its shadow to fall across the Moon’s surface. During Thursday night’s eclipse, around 96 per cent of the Moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow at the event’s peak.

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The eclipse is known as a "blood moon", since Earth's shadow will have a reddish appearance due to the way sunlight is scattered by Earth's atmosphere. While it will mainly be visible to people in the Americas, it will also be visible in some parts of Europe and Africa.

Earlier this month, millions of people across Europe gathered to witness a spectacular solar eclipse, as the Moon passed in front of the Sun and cast parts of the continent into temporary darkness during the day.

When will the eclipse begin? The eclipse will begin around 9:23 pm EST and will peak around 10:33 pm EST. While the eclipse will be best viewed from the Americas, watchers living outside the region may also be able to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse, depending on their location and local viewing conditions. For those unable to see it from their location, the event can also be watched online.

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When and where to watch the partial lunar eclipse online? According to the Space website, here's a list of YouTube livestreams that will allow skywatchers to watch each phase of the partial lunar eclipse online for free:

1. Time and Date: The YouTube channel Time and Date is one of the channels that will be hosting a livestream of the partial lunar eclipse, which will commence at 10 pm EDT on 27 August (0200 GMT on 28 August). The channel has 129K subscribers and features streams of solar and lunar eclipses.

The stream will feature real-time views of the Sturgeon Moon as Earth's shadow darkens its surface in the skies above Portugal and Spain, weather permitting. Throughout the event, experienced hosts, including astrophysicist Graham Jones and journalist Anne Buckle, will provide expert commentary and scientific insights into the nature of the eclipse.

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2. The Griffith Observatory: Griffith Observatory, a famous attraction in Los Angeles, will also host a livestream that will start at 10:25 pm EDT on 27 August (0225 GMT on 28 August). As the Moon turns a deep crimson colour at the peak of the eclipse, the observatory will provide live views and public on-site viewing. The Observatory's YouTube channel has 65.7K subscribers.

3. The Virtual Telescope Project: The livestream of the partial lunar eclipse on the Virtual Telescope Project will start at 9:30 pm EDT on 27 August (1:30 GMT on 28 August). The stream will focus on live views of the Sturgeon Moon captured by telescopes in Manciano, Italy, and Chile. It will be accompanied by commentary and insights from astrophysicist and astronomer Gianluca Masi. The Virtual Telescope Project has 152K subscribers on its YouTube channel.

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Whether viewed directly from the night sky or through a livestream, the partial lunar eclipse will offer skywatchers a chance to witness a striking celestial event.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.