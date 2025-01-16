Viral video: Have you ever checked the nutritional information on food packages? While many products claim to have no added sugars, a recent viral video by Instagram influencer Foodpharmer reveals a hidden compound, maltodextrin, that could be even worse than sugar. This sugar-like substance, commonly found in packaged Indian foods such as Nestle Cerelac, spikes blood sugar levels, raising concerns for health-conscious consumers.

Why is Maltodextrin ‘worse than sugar’ Maltodextrin is a sugar-like compound with a higher glycemic index than table sugar. Table sugar's glycemic index is 65, while maltodextrin's is 110. This means that this compound causes a higher spike in blood sugar levels.

Glycemic index comparison

As shown in the viral video, the more shocking part is that maltodextrin does not fall under the category of ‘added sugars’, something that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates that all food companies mention in their products' packages. As a result, the amount of maltodextrin in any product goes unnoticed, as most consumers majorly focus on whether the product they are buying has any added sugars.

Which Indian products have maltodextrin As claimed in the viral video, the majority of Indian packaged foods, such as Britannia's Nutri Choice Digestive biscuits, Dorritos, and Nestle Cerelac, contain maltodextrin.

Several netizens reacted to the viral clip, claiming that maltodextrin is also added to whey protein. “They add it in whey protein..now I know why weight is increasing,” commented one user.

“Cheap carb, it is also added in some mass gainers,” added another user.

According to multiple health and fitness blogs, some manufacturers add maltodextrin to their protein powders as a cheap filler.

Is Maltodextrin safe to consume Maltodextrin can supply carbohydrates and energy, making it particularly beneficial for athletes or individuals who need to boost their blood sugar levels. However, according to Healthline, its consumption should be moderated and balanced with adequate fibre and protein.

Also Read | Viral video: Ancient treasure found wrapped in polythene

How is Maltodextrin made According to health journals, maltodextrin is a type of carbohydrate. It undergoes intense processing, which makes it even more harmful to health. Maltodextrin is a white powder made from rice, corn, wheat, or potato starch.