Apple launched iPad Pro with a creative advertisement showcasing the destruction of an array of creative objects for the birth of the ultra-thin iPad. The iPad advertisement received severe backlash on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even though the company is known for its impactful and highly creative advertisements, this time, the company's advertisement proved to be counterproductive as a lot of users on social media criticised the iPhone maker for showing the destruction of an array of creative objects. The advertisement also received remarks from actor Hugh Grant and filmmaker Justine Bateman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the latest advertisement video, a giant industrial press can be seen crushing a range of creative instruments including pianos, old-model TV, guitars, toys, and whatnot. Viewers can see Apple's ultra-thin iPad created after the destruction of all the instruments. The advertisement video was shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday.

“Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create," wrote Tim Cook while sharing the advertisement on X.

The advertisement has sparked a debate on social media on the relevance of old instruments at the time of dominance of highly advanced technologies.

“The symbolism of indiscriminately crushing beautiful creative tools is an interesting choice," commented a user Kiaran Ritchie, on Tim Cook's post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor Hugh Grant wrote,"The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley."

“Why did@Apple do an ad that crushes the arts? Tech and #AI means to destroy the arts and society in general. This is not making things better. This is just making some people insanely wealthy, at the expense of all of us. “The love of money is the root of all evil" 1Tim 6:10," Bateman wrote on X.

Another user criticised the advertisement and wrote, "Crushing symbols of human creativity and cultural achievements to appeal to pro creators, nice. Maybe for the next Apple Watch Pro you should crush sports equipment, show a robot running faster than a man, then turn to the camera and say, “God is dead and we have killed him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the release of the advertisement, a section of social media users suggested the advdertisement would have been more better if it was reversed.

“I think the ad would work much better if it was reversed. All the objects should be expanding out of the iPad rather than being crushed into it made this edited version in five minutes (thanks iMovie!)," wrote X user ‘kepano’ while sharing the video.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!