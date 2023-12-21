From check-in to menu options to hygiene, an Australian author and writer regarded her Air India flight to Australia as the “worst flight" ever. Sharing her first-time experience of the recently launched Mumbai-Melbourne flight, Sharell Cook called it the worst flight ever for the delay in check-in and travel service, hygiene and beverage options provided. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also warned other people about the same. In her long post on X, Sharell Cook shared multiple reasons for why the Air India flight could not even be the last option for people looking to travel to Australia.

“Despite some concerns (and warnings) I foolishly decided to take the new Air India direct flight from Mumbai to Melbourne recently, thinking how bad can it be? Unfortunately, it was the worst flight I’ve ever been on from start to finish! Here’s a thread of all the reasons why," wrote the Mumbai-based author. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from explaining different reasons for why the flight was her worst choice, Sharell Cook shared two images of the airport showing a long queue of passengers for check-in. She said that she suffered for more than two hours at the time of check-in for the flight. She also mentioned the post-departure refreshments served without alcohol.

“Two hours of chaos in line for the check-in counter. One hour stuck on the tarmac without any announcements or updates as to when the flight might depart. Post-departure refreshments served without alcohol. Had to ask for wine but no white wine available, only red," she posted on X. She also complained about the availability of non-veg meals only for those who pre-order them.

“Alcohol and snacks served between breakfast and lunch. Who wants to drink alcohol then? Non-veg meals only served to those who pre-order them. Old plane with no inflight entertainment (although plenty of leg room and quite comfortable)," she wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the end of the thread, she mentioned the lack of hygiene maintained by her co-passenger seated in front of her row and how the flight reached Melbourne late.

In response to Sharell Cook's post complaining about the Air India services, the Indian airlines apologised to the author.

“Dear Ma'am, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience you experienced during your recent flight with us. Your feedback is valuable to us, and we regret that your journey fell short of the standards we aim to uphold. We take these concerns seriously and will address them internally to improve our services. Thank you for bringing this to our attention, and we wish to speak with you. Could you share your contact number and a convenient time to connect?" the airline said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

