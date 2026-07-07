‘Worst thing about Cristiano Ronaldo’: Messi fan’s farewell to CR7 goes viral after Portugal vs Spain | World Cup 2026

Verified Messi fan Appie Cule has posted a lengthy farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo. This came after Spain beat Portugal 1-0 at the World Cup. That defeat effectively ended Ronaldo's World Cup career for good. Cule framed the post as Ronaldo's definitive "last dance" moment.

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The post argued Ronaldo had set impossibly-high standards for himself. It claimed that CR7 had ultimately failed to meet his own benchmarks.

“Do you know the worst thing about Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s that he set the standards for what defines a legend… and in the end, he couldn’t even live up to the standards he created himself,” the post read.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell message resonate after Portugal's loss to Spain? ⌵ Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell message resonated as it marked the end of his World Cup journey, where fans reflected on his legacy and the emotional weight of his 'last dance' moment in football. 2 What were the implications of Ronaldo's comments about international trophies on his legacy? ⌵ Ronaldo's comments about needing to win international trophies for a player's legacy highlighted a contradiction in his own career regarding expectations and achievements, particularly compared to Lionel Messi. 3 How did the outcome of the Spain vs Portugal match affect Ronaldo's career? ⌵ The 1-0 defeat to Spain at the World Cup effectively ended Ronaldo's World Cup career and sparked reflection on his legacy, as it was seen as a disappointment after his long pursuit of the trophy. 4 Should Cristiano Ronaldo continue playing for future World Cups despite ending his current one? ⌵ While some speculate whether Ronaldo might aim for another World Cup, his own statements suggest uncertainty about his timeline, indicating a focus on personal choice rather than external expectations. 5 What was the public reaction to Ronaldo's emotional farewell after his last World Cup match? ⌵ The public reaction included an outpouring of emotions from fans worldwide, who celebrated Ronaldo's career and legacy, reflecting a deep appreciation despite the lack of a World Cup victory.

Cule recalled Ronaldo's comments after winning Euro 2016. The Portuguese great had suggested legends must win trophies with their countries. This was widely seen as a jab at Messi.

At that time, Argentina had just lost the 2014 World Cup final. Messi was going through a difficult period with the national team at that time. Cule felt this showed a lack of respect between rivals.

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Social media largely embraced that narrative against Messi, the post claimed. Messi was branded a bottler in various circles. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was declared the rivalry's clear winner. Cule noted this was true only in media coverage. It wasn't reflected in actual footballing achievements, he argued.

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Messi later retired, returned and won the Copa America. This brought both players level on major international trophies. Cule said Ronaldo's supporters then shifted their argument again.

They claimed one European Championship outweighed multiple Copa America titles. They dismissed South American competition as comparatively weak, Cule wrote.

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Messi subsequently won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina. Ronaldo's fans reportedly changed their narrative once more. Some allegedly suggested FIFA had favoured Messi's victory. Cule described these claims as attempts to downplay Messi's success.

The post highlighted a contradiction in Ronaldo's own statements. “A legend’s career can’t be defined by just seven games,” Cule quoted Ronaldo as saying once upon a time.

Cule argued this softened Ronaldo’s earlier remarks about international success.

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Before this World Cup, pundits predicted a strong Ronaldo campaign. Portugal's squad was considered talented and well-equipped, Cule noted. Any tactical failures belonged to the manager, not Ronaldo, he added.

Cule compared this squad favourably to Argentina's 2014 group. That team was previously criticised for Messi's runners-up finish. The post argued that the comparison exposed inconsistent standards applied to both players.

Cule also cited a more recent comment by Ronaldo. He reportedly said the World Cup didn't define his career either way. This appeared to contradict earlier claims that it was needed.

The post then listed statistics unfavourable to Ronaldo's overall legacy claims. He has 5 Ballon d'Or awards, fewer than Messi's 8. He won 1 European Championship, compared to 2 Copa América titles for Messi. Ronaldo never lifted the World Cup trophy himself. He also has fewer European Golden Shoes than Messi overall.

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‘Ronaldo wouldn’t qualify as a legend’ Cule questioned whether Ronaldo might continue playing toward another World Cup. He suggested that could make him the oldest World Cup participant ever. By Ronaldo's own past logic, he argued, CR7 wouldn't qualify as a legend. Yet, Cule acknowledges that nobody actually judges him that harshly.

“If we judged you by the standards you created, you wouldn’t qualify as a legend. Of course, nobody actually judges you that way. Everyone still recognises you as one of football’s greatest legends,” he wrote.

The real error, Cule wrote, was ever comparing Ronaldo and Messi. He blamed media figures and pundits for exaggerating this rivalry.

Cule praised Messi for never belittling Ronaldo's achievements. He criticised Ronaldo for repeatedly undermining Messi's accomplishments instead.

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“Ronaldo, on the other hand, repeatedly made comments that many interpreted as attempts to downplay his greatest rival’s accomplishments—and that’s never an admirable trait,” Cule wrote.

“Cristiano helped create a generation that thinks belittling other people’s achievements while constantly glorifying your own is a way to establish dominance. Goodbye. Ronaldo,” he concluded.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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