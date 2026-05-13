Worth ₹1,491 crore: Urvashi Rautela flaunts most expensive look in Cannes history; here’s the full story

Urvashi Rautela has made headlines at Cannes 2026 with a record-breaking red carpet appearance. Reports claim her look is valued at around $155.87 million (around ₹1,491 crore). Fashion media is calling it the most expensive look in Cannes history. It has already ignited conversations across global fashion circles.

The gown was created in collaboration with Vietnam-based couture house JoliPoli Couture. The label is known for extreme fantasy aesthetics, sculptural crystal work, and high-impact red-carpet installations.

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The ensemble reportedly took five years to make. Fashion commentary describes the surface as a "liquid luxury" finish. Thousands of precision-placed crystal elements cover the sculpted silhouette entirely.

The design was engineered to dramatically refract light during flash photography. The effect creates a diamond-like optical illusion across the entire look.

LiveMint could not independently verify the claims. Such valuations remain part of ongoing social media discourse.

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The most talked-about element is a dramatic falcon-inspired headpiece. It serves as the symbolic crown of the entire ensemble. The falcon represents power, vision and imperial dominance in its design concept.

The headpiece was constructed with intricate crystal detailing and a metallic framework. It reportedly required approximately eight months of meticulous craftsmanship to complete. The result elevates the styling into what fashion writers are calling couture mythology.

The beauty direction matched the same aesthetic language throughout. A hyper-glamorous finish was designed to amplify luminosity and reflective brilliance. This further enhanced the high-jewellery illusion across the entire presentation.

Two standout accessories were added to the spectacle. The first is a collectable Judith Leiber crystal minaudière. The maison is globally recognised for handcrafted jewel-like evening bags.

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Its clientele includes royalty, celebrities and serious collectors worldwide. The second is an ultra-rare carousel-inspired minaudière.

It features intricate horse motifs and kaleidoscopic crystal craftsmanship. Fashion observers describe it as a whimsical collector's object of couture-level artistry.

Urvashi Rautella’s Cannes 2025 Look Interestingly, Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2025 look was also worth a similar amount, $155.86 million ( ₹1,294.20 crore, according to last year’s conversion rate). At the time, the fashion media called it the most expensive look in Cannes and Met Gala history.

The gown's value surpassed Kim Kardashian's famous 2022 Met Gala outfit. Kardashian wore the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962. That outfit was valued at $4.8 million.

She wore a strapless gown by designer Michael Cinco. The gown alone was valued at $4.84 million, or around ₹40.19 crore, at the 2025 conversion rate. It featured an intricate mosaic inspired by Mexican art.