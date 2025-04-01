X spat on Tesla: Ashley St. Clair sells Tesla, calls Elon Musk, ‘petulant man-child’. Here’s what happened next | Watch

Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old conservative influencer who claimed that tech billionaire Elon Musk fathered her child, recently disclosed that she had to sell her Tesla because he reduced her child support payments.

She further called Musk a ‘petulant man-child’.

Far-right social media influencer Laura Loomer posted a clip from the Daily Mail showing Ashley St. Clair selling her Tesla over the weekend while expressing her frustrations about Elon Musk.

She was spotted selling her $100,000 @Tesla, which she claimed was a gift from Elon Musk during their romantic relationship. She stated that she was selling the car to cover the $100,000 reduction in her alleged child support payments from Elon.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ashley had purchased the Tesla for transportation as she now has two children—a three-year-old son from her previous partner, Johnny Alexander. However, she decided to sell the car to raise funds for the expenses of a full-time nanny. Meanwhile, MAGA activists argued that the car must have been a gift from Elon Musk.

Watch the video here: Loomer posted, “Gold digger and professional gaslighter @stclairashley was caught on camera outside of her ritzy Manhattan condo (paid for by her sugar daddy Elon Musk) selling her $100,000@Tesla she said was gifted to her by @elonmusk during their romantic relationship. She said she’s selling it to make up for $100,000 in alleged cuts to her child Support payments from Elon. She took a jab at @elonmusk , telling people to check the Tesla Stock, adding, “I’m not the only one cleaning up after Elon’s messes.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday responded to influencer Ashley St. Clair’s claims that he fathered her child last fall, admitting he isn’t sure if the child is his. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also said he’s willing to take a paternity test.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk added.

Ashley calls Musk a ‘petulant man-child’ Ashley replied, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for “disobedience.” But you’re really only punishing your son. It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

"On Saturday, Ashley St. Clair sold a black Tesla Model S using the Carvana app.

She explained, “I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world.

When asked why she thought Musk reduced the payments and if she saw it as “vindictive,” she responded, “Yeah, that’s his modus operandi when women speak out.”