X spat on Tesla: Ashley St. Clair sells Tesla, calls Elon Musk, ‘petulant man-child’. Here’s what happened next | Watch

Ashley calls Musk a ‘petulant man-child’

Ashley replied, “Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for “disobedience.” But you’re really only punishing your son. It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”