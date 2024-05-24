X user flags ‘worst feature' on social media platform; Elon Musk replies…

Elon Musk regularly interacts with social media users and shares his thoughts on a myriad of issues on his recently acquired platform, X (formerly Twitter). Recently, a viral X post highlighting the platform's ‘worst feature’ garnered the tech billionaire's attention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Replying to an X post by Xan Barksdale, Elon Musk said that the company is working on this problem to fix it as soon as possible. Xan Barksdale pointed out the problem of disappearing content on the platform whenever the feed refreshes.

Calling this feature one of the 'worst features' he experienced on X, Xan Barksdale wrote, “Hey @elonmusk, I love Twitter, but the worst feature BY FAR is that every time I open the app, I see a tweet that looks interesting, then the feed refreshes, and I can’t ever find it again. I can’t be the only person this happens to, right?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within twenty-four hours of posting the message on X, Elon Musk replied to the social media post and said that the company was working to fix the issue.

“Yeah, we’re fixing this so you can scroll back to see interesting posts," Musk replied to the post. Pleased by Elon Musk's attention to his post, Xan Barksdale wrote, “Thanks! P.S. You replying to this tweet just made my day!"

The social media post, published on May 23, has garnered 2,42,900 views. Many users agreed with the post and expressed their disappointment with the problem of disappearing content when the feed refreshes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I’m pretty sure that is a feature not a bug," wrote an X user.

“Yep. Happens all the time...and then when it refreshes (as it does constantly) I see the same 2-3 tweets all day long," commented another user on the post.

Sharing his trick to find out the lost content, a user wrote, “sometimes I'll remember key words in the tweet and I'll do a search and be able to find it again." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All the time! Very annoying. I’ve learned to remember the person name and search for it 50% of time," wrote a user.

